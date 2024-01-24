Donald Trump wins New Hampshire primary

Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed his frontrunner status in the Republican presidential race by winning the New Hampshire primary, according to the projections.

Former US President Donald Trump won the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, strengthening his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to projections by the Associated Press and Fox News.

After a landslide victory in the Iowa caucuses, Trump was down to one serious rival, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

According to the projections, Haley outperformed expectations but was unable to clinch an important victory.

What were the results of the primary?

With nearly 20% of the votes counted, Trump had 52.9%, beating out Haley, who trailed with 45.7% of the vote, according to AP estimates.

Reports during the day suggested that voter turnout had been high.

Haley vowed to continue race

Before the vote on Tuesday, Haley's team said she intends to stay in the race through "Super Tuesday" on March 5, when voters in 16 states will cast ballots for their party's candidate.

Haley is seeking to hang on long enough to make it to the February 24 primary vote in her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor (2011-2017) and sees a home-state advantage.

"After Super Tuesday," read a campaign memo, "we will have a very good picture of where this race stands. At that point, millions of Americans in 26 states and territories will have voted."

dh/ab (AP, AFP, Reuters)