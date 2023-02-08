  1. Skip to content
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to conspiracy charges

Craig Crowther
2 hours ago

Former US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. It is the third set of criminal charges he is facing, and they are seen as the most serious.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UldU
A crowd holds a large Lebanese flag above them with writing on it

Seeking justice 3 years after Beirut blast

Politics6 hours ago
A Nigerian soldier stands in front of armourned vehicles

Niger: How might an ECOWAS military intervention unfold?

Conflicts19 hours ago
Afghanistan's women's football team did find a safe haven in Australia and are now affiliated with Melbourne Victory.

Afghan footballers find safe haven in Australia

Soccer22 hours ago02:31 min
A protest against high rents by the Brandenburg Gate in September 2021

Germany: Housing is almost unaffordable

Society20 hours ago
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny appears behind bars in a prison uniform

Alexei Navalny awaiting verdict in 'extremism' trial

Politics19 hours ago
Protest in Morocco in support of Rif Movement leader Nasser Zefzafi

Why a friendlier Middle East is more dangerous for activists

Politics20 hours ago
A combine harvests wheat in a field in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine

UN Security Council: Food insecurity tops agenda

Food Security17 hours ago
A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

SoccerAugust 2, 2023
