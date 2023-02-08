Donald Trump pleads not guilty to conspiracy charges

Law and JusticeUnited States of AmericaDonald Trump pleads not guilty to conspiracy chargesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoLaw and JusticeUnited States of AmericaCraig Crowther2 hours ago2 hours agoFormer US President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. It is the third set of criminal charges he is facing, and they are seen as the most serious. https://p.dw.com/p/4UldUAdvertisement