Donald Trump launches appeal to overturn Colorado ruling

The former president has asked the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling barring him from the Colorado ballot.

Donald Trump has appealed to the US Supreme Court to enforce his participation in the primary election in the state of Colorado, the former president's campaign team announced on Wednesday.

In December, the 77-year-old appealed a 4-3 ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that became the first time ever that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to bar a presidential contender.

The court found that Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol disqualified him under the previously unused clause.

Likely Republican nomination

The frontrunner for the Republican 2024 nomination, Trump is pushing back against the Colorado court's decision that disqualified him under a constitutional provision preventing anyone who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" from holding public office.

So far, Trump's opponents have only been successful in Colorado and the north-eastern state of Maine.

Maine's top election official, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, ruled on December 29 that the Trump's primary nomination petition was "invalid."

