  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Twitter showing Shiba Inu logo superimposed over value of dogecoin over the period of a day
The value of the dogecoin cryptocurrency increased after Twitter adopted its logoImage: Taidgh Barron/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

Dogecoin currency surges after Musk changes Twitter logo

16 minutes ago

The price of the cryptocurrency has risen by over 20% after Twitter owner Elon Musk replaced Twitter's blue bird logo with an image of a Shiba Inu dog.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PhBZ

The price of the dogecoin cryptocurrency rose from $0.08 (€0.07) to more than $0.10 (€0.09) on Tuesday, a rise of over 20% triggered by what seems to be a joke on the part of Elon Musk. 

On Monday, Twitter owner Elon Musk changed the social media platform's logo from a blue bird to an image of a Shiba Inu dog.

The dog breed also serves as the logo of dogecoin.

Following the change, Musk tweeted an image of a Twitter conversation from March 26, 2022 where he responded positively to the suggestion to make the platform's logo a Shiba Inu image.

Musk, who is also the owner of Tesla and SpaceX, has 133 million followers on the platform.

What is 'dogecoin'?

Memes involving Shiba Inu dogs began to become popular in 2013 on forums like Reddit and 4chan. The jokes involved images of the dog breed accompanied by dialogue deliberately written in broken English. The dog depicted in the meme is referred to as "doge."

The cryptocurrency launched as a joke later that year, remaining largely without value for years.

In May 2021, the digital token's value jumped to $0.73 after Musk suggested his automotive firm Tesla could accept dogecoin as payment. Investors have accused Musk of manipulating the value of the token in what is known as a "pump and dump" scheme.

Musk claims that he supports the cryptocurrency, but does not manipulate its value for personal gain.

He is being sued for $258 billion by an investor who says he lost a large amount of money due to Musk's activities, a claim which the billionaire denies.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022. He has since laid off thousands of employees and introduced premium accounts in a bid to bring in revenue.

The bilionaire also reinstated a number of previously banned accounts following the takeover, including that of former US President Donald Trump.

sdi/dj (AFP, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, left, shakes hands with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Finland officially becomes a NATO member

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A billboard showing former Zambian President Edgar Lungu and a road project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Controversy surrounds Zambia's divided highway project

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Garment workers make clothes at a factory in Phnom Penh

EU move to ban forced labor goods poses a test for SE Asia

EU move to ban forced labor goods poses a test for SE Asia

Business2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Commuters wait to board a train at Berlin Central Station.

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Germany launches €49 monthly public transport ticket

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Picasso painting "Les Demoiselles d'Avignon" cubist style naked women.

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Pablo Picasso: Reassessing the artist's toxic masculinity

Arts7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is seen speaking on state television on April 1, 2023.

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

After Iran 'yogurt attack,' Raisi says hijab mandated by law

EqualityApril 2, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

«Artemis 2»-Mission der Nasa

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

NASA names crew for Artemis 2 mission to the moon

Technology20 hours ago01:31 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

Shoe designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage