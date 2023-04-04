Dogecoin currency surges after Musk changes Twitter logo

Memes involving Shiba Inu dogs began to become popular in 2013 on forums like Reddit and 4chan. The jokes involved images of the dog breed accompanied by dialogue deliberately written in broken English. The dog depicted in the meme is referred to as "doge."
In May 2021, the digital token's value jumped to $0.73 after Musk suggested his automotive firm Tesla could accept dogecoin as payment. Investors have accused Musk of manipulating the value of the token in what is known as a "pump and dump" scheme.