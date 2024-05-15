Dog show in New York: Who let the dogs out?
For almost 150 years, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has been awarding prizes to the most beautiful dogs. The four-legged friends who want to win have to be flawless — but sometimes they still cut a funny figure.
A holiday for dog lovers
A dancing mop? No, this Bergamasco Shepherd is a proud - and obviously cheerful - participant in this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which took place in New York this week. More than 2,500 dogs from 213 different breeds competed against each other in various categories.
Tamed beard
Fuzzy head: The voluminous coat of an Old English Sheepdog is prepared for competition. The dogs compete for the title of "Best in Show" at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. In the breeding scene, this award is comparable to an Olympic gold medal.
Olympics for dogs
Sage was the winner this year. The boldly trimmed black miniature poodle secured the title of "Best in Show." Sage "put in a great performance," said her handler Kaz Hosaka, who was taking part in the Westminster Kennel Club Show for the 45th — and as he said last — time.
Taking cover
Mash the American Hairless Terrier can't compete with Sage's hairdo — he'd rather take cover. Some dogs, like winner Sage, have professional handlers with whom they compete all over the country. Owners often spend thousands of dollars to prepare their dogs for the competition — but the Best in Show winners do not receive a cash prize. The award does come with fame and honor.
Getting ready for the big stage
Wash, blow-dry, style: Yorkshire terrier Sonja gets her mane straightened before stepping out to face the judges. The competition is fierce. The participating dogs come not only from all 50 US states, but from all over the world — from Chile to Thailand.
Big show, small dog
This year, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show took place for the 148th time, making it the oldest annual dog show in the world. As a tiny Chihuahua, that can feel a little intimidating. Better cuddle up to a protective human shoulder. With 49 entries, the smallest dogs in the world are the most strongly represented breed this year.
Cooloff for the Chow Chow
Only purebred dogs are allowed in the main competition. Chow Chow Quan cools down a little before the show starts. In addition to classic dog breeds such as French Bulldogs and Labrador Retrievers, "rarities" are also represented at the Kennel Club Show, such as Azawakhs and Norwegian Lundehunds. This year marked the first time that a Lancashire Heeler took part in the show.
Hardworking hound
To win the main category, a dog must have perfect looks and impeccable posture. But it's not all about beauty and obedience: In addition to the battle for the "Best in Show" title, there is a special agility competition that sees canines like this Chinese Crested dog jump obstacles.
Jumping into the deep end
What's special: Mixed breeds are also allowed to take part in the agility competition. This year, a non-pure-breed dog won for the first time. Dock diving is also part of the competition. The dogs run along a dock and jump as far as possible into the water to catch their favorite toy.
'Boycott breeders'
The show has also been criticized time and again: This activist from the animal rights organization PETA urges people to "boycott breeders" on Tuesday. Three demonstrators were arrested. The climate protection organization Extinction Rebellion also used the prestige of the show to draw attention: Activists stormed the arena with posters reading "No dogs on a dead planet."