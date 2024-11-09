A train ride along the east coast of Ireland

Spectacular cliffs and traces of the Vikings can be found along Ireland’s most beautiful train route. It leads from Rosslare in the southeast via the capital, Dublin, to the Howth Peninsula. In times gone by, the region has been inhabited by Vikings, Normans and the English.

The scenery in the east of the Emerald Isle is picturesque: long beaches and solitary mountains. This was where the Vikings once landed. The Normans also left their mark. The region is also marked by its centuries-old history with England. In addition to the magnificent castles of the former colonial rulers, the ruins of an early Christian monastery and a prehistoric dolmen tomb bear witness to the diverse cultural influences here. The camera team meets people who embody the modern nation while continuing to follow in the footsteps of their ancestors. A detour leads to the fertile hinterland of County Wexford and magical places in the Wicklow Mountains, before heading into the hustle and bustle of the city of Dublin. There’s the opportunity for some rest and relaxation in the natural paradise near Howth, where a large colony of grey seals make their home.