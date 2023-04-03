  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
An artful depiction of a person exchanging documents with another person
Image: DW
Freedom of Speech

How to contact DW Investigations confidentially

Sandra Petersmann | Lewis Sanders IV
23 minutes ago

Your confidential news tip might well be our next story. We depend on significant information of public interest to expose systemic injustice, abuse of power and human rights violations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Bipo

We are a dedicated team of investigative journalists who rely on your help to inform our global audience about systemic injustice, abuse of power and human rights violations.

Do you have sensitive information or documents that you would like to share with us confidentially?

Please keep in mind that tips must be newsworthy. Also, we need documentation and evidence rather than suspicion and feelings.

The more concrete your information is and the more detailed you can document your accusations, the better we can deal with them.

Contact options for DW Investigations are dedicated to informants and whistleblowers who wish to contact us as securely as possible with sensitive information and material of public interest. 

Whistleblower | Symbolbild
Image: Gary Waters/Ikon Images/imago images

Please do not contact us via these channels if you have general comments on the content of our program or if you want to send us press releases or general story pitches. For this purpose, DW has set up different channels which you can explore in the contact section

Here are the options for how you can contact DW Investigations — but please remember that no method is completely bullet proof in terms of security. Think carefully about how much anonymity and security you need.

Whatsapp 

WhatsApp is still the most popular messenger app. It is free with end-to-end encryption and allows the transfer of documents, photos, and videos. It is owned by Meta and some data is retained.

Our WhatsApp number is: +491733068835

You can find out more about WhatsApp and where to download it here.

A WhatsApp logo is seen on a smartphone
Image: Illia Uriadnikov/PantherMedia

Signal 

Signal is a free messaging app with end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp. The Signal servers do not store your data. You can also set up the app so that your messages disappear after a short period. Through Signal, you can send us messages, documents and videos or talk to one of our editors.

We recommend using this messenger app.

Our Signal number is: +491733068835

You can find out more about Signal and where to download it here.

The Signal app is seen in Apple's App Store on an iPhone
Image: Rüdiger Wölk/imago images

Email

Your average e-mails can easily be spied on. Encrypted emails via providers such as Proton, Tutanota or Posteo offer much better protection.

Our email addresses are: investigations@dw.com and DW.tips@protonmail.com

You can find out more about Proton Mail here, Tutanota here or Posteo here.

However, even if the content of the e-mail is encrypted, its path through the net can be followed and metadata traced back to you. We recommend downloading the Tor browser, which allows users to disguise their identity. Tor is a network for anonymizing connection data.

You can find out more about Tor here.

The Tor Browser's logo is seen on a smartphone
The Tor network allows users to anonymously access content on the internetImage: Pavlo Gonchar/ZUMAPRESS/dpa/picture alliance

Mail

You can also send us a letter or a parcel — but for security reasons without a visible return address. In order for us to contact you, it is best to leave one of the above contact options inside.

Our address:

DW Investigations
Voltastr. 6
13355 Berlin
Germany

General safety instructions

— Do not use a work computer or work phone to contact us.

— Do not use your private cell phone number or private email account to contact us. Instead, set up a dedicated address or number.

— Further protect your anonymity by using a VPN. For sensitive information, we recommend using Tor.

— Consider whether it might be safer to send an e-mail from an internet café.

If reading this has encouraged rather than scared you, please do reach out. DW Investigations is very much looking forward to hearing from you. 

DW's Sandra Petersmann
Sandra Petersmann Head of Research & Investigations
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Signal

signal.org

Proton Mail

proton.me

Tutanota

tutanota.com
Show more stories
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion stand guard outside a militant group's hideout

'Death squad': Inside Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

At a protest in Goma, Alphonsine Ndeza, who was displaced by the violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, expresses exasperation over the lack of aid.

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

DR Congo: Anger in Goma over incessant militant attacks

ConflictsApril 2, 202303:05 min
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian couple performs marriage rituals in New Delhi, India

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

India: Abandoned brides fight for justice

Society20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Destroyed houses in Antakya

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Turks in Germany: Earthquake destroys retirement plans

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci sits in a courtroom in The Hague.

War crimes trial of former Kosovo president Thaci begins

War crimes trial of former Kosovo president Thaci begins

Law and Justice4 hours ago02:02 min
More from Europe

Middle East

People visit Qishla building after iftar meal during Ramadan in Baghdad

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

Middle East: Why are Ramadan TV specials so controversial?

CultureMarch 31, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Destroyed buildings and a toppled powerline in Little Rock, Arkansas

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Tornadoes hit US with destructive force

Catastrophe22 hours ago01:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Gus Bianchi, co-founder of Deseo Zapatos, looks on as one of its shoemakers repairs a pair of extravagant shoes.

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

The designers fashioning a trans-inclusive Argentina

EqualityApril 1, 202301:02 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage