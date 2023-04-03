How to contact DW Investigations confidentially

Your confidential news tip might well be our next story. We depend on significant information of public interest to expose systemic injustice, abuse of power and human rights violations.
Do you have sensitive information or documents that you would like to share with us confidentially?
Please keep in mind that tips must be newsworthy. Also, we need documentation and evidence rather than suspicion and feelings.
The more concrete your information is and the more detailed you can document your accusations, the better we can deal with them.
Contact options for DW Investigations are dedicated to informants and whistleblowers who wish to contact us as securely as possible with sensitive information and material of public interest.
Please do not contact us via these channels if you have general comments on the content of our program or if you want to send us press releases or general story pitches. For this purpose, DW has set up different channels which you can explore in the contact section.
Here are the options for how you can contact DW Investigations — but please remember that no method is completely bullet proof in terms of security. Think carefully about how much anonymity and security you need.
Whatsapp
WhatsApp is still the most popular messenger app. It is free with end-to-end encryption and allows the transfer of documents, photos, and videos. It is owned by Meta and some data is retained.
Our WhatsApp number is: +491733068835
You can find out more about WhatsApp and where to download it here.
Signal
Signal is a free messaging app with end-to-end encryption like WhatsApp. The Signal servers do not store your data. You can also set up the app so that your messages disappear after a short period. Through Signal, you can send us messages, documents and videos or talk to one of our editors.
We recommend using this messenger app.
Our Signal number is: +491733068835
You can find out more about Signal and where to download it here.
Email
Your average e-mails can easily be spied on. Encrypted emails via providers such as Proton, Tutanota or Posteo offer much better protection.
You can find out more about Proton Mail here, Tutanota here or Posteo here.
However, even if the content of the e-mail is encrypted, its path through the net can be followed and metadata traced back to you. We recommend downloading the Tor browser, which allows users to disguise their identity. Tor is a network for anonymizing connection data.