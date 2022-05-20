Sandra Petersmann is a travel addict and always keeps a bag packed. Her favorite color is black, yet the many shades of gray are what drive her interest in a story.

Sandra worked as a freelance journalist while studying political science and history in Germany and South Africa. She joined DW's journalism traineeship program in 1999, after which she went back to the field to focus on the war in Afghanistan and the HIV/AIDS epidemic in southern Africa. Sandra moved to New Delhi in 2011 to join the South Asia bureau of Germany's public broadcaster ARD as a correspondent. In 2016, she received the Courage Award from Germany's Association for Women Journalists.

Since her return to DW, Sandra has dived head first into investigative reporting.