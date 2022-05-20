  1. Skip to content
DW's Sandra PetersmannImage: DW/R. Oberhammer

Sandra Petersmann

Investigative reporter with a special focus on war, terror and post-conflict reporting

Deep-dives and Afghanistan hold special places in Sandra's heart ever since she filed her first stories as a junior reporter from Kabul in 1993.

Sandra Petersmann is a travel addict and always keeps a bag packed. Her favorite color is black, yet the many shades of gray are what drive her interest in a story. 

Sandra worked as a freelance journalist while studying political science and history in Germany and South Africa. She joined DW's journalism traineeship program in 1999, after which she went back to the field to focus on the war in Afghanistan and the HIV/AIDS epidemic in southern Africa. Sandra moved to New Delhi in 2011 to join the South Asia bureau of Germany's public broadcaster ARD as a correspondent.  In 2016, she received the Courage Award from Germany's Association for Women Journalists. 

Since her return to DW, Sandra has dived head first into investigative reporting.

Featured stories by Sandra Petersmann

Chinese soldiers carry the Chinese flag up a flight of stairs

How a Humboldt fellow joined China's military commission

A DW investigation reveals that some former Humboldt research fellows are now working with China's military.
Politics
May 20, 2022
Afghanistan Fatima Gailani, Archiv

Afghan activist: 'Ashraf Ghani is a national traitor'

Women's rights activist Fatima Gailani blames ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Joe Biden for chaos and misery.
Politics
August 27, 2021
A protester in Minsk holding an altered image of autocratic leader Alexander Lukashenko

Effective sanctions? The case of Belarus

Sanctions seem to have no effect on Belarus' autocratic leader, Alexander Lukashenko. DW explains why.
Politics
June 18, 2021
Stories by Sandra Petersmann

Hamid Karzai with Sandra Petersmann in Kabul

Karzai: Taliban must allow girls to go to school

Karzai: Taliban must allow girls to go to school

In an exclusive interview, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai tells DW why he hasn't left Afghanistan.
Politics
August 14, 2022
President Xi Jinping shakes hands with a uniformed NUDT officer, other officers nearby

Are European academics helping China's military?

Are European academics helping China's military?

An investigation by DW and partners reveals that European researchers have cooperated with China's top defense academy.
Science
May 19, 2022
Taliban fighters stand guard next to a sign that says "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan"

All power to the Taliban?

All power to the Taliban?

Afghanistan's caretaker government is of the Taliban, by the Taliban, for the Taliban, writes DW's Sandra Petersmann.
DW's Sandra Petersmann
Sandra Petersmann
Commentary
Politics
September 7, 2021
Afghanistan | Bildergalerie | Truppenabzug

Germany shares Afghan civil war guilt

Germany shares Afghan civil war guilt

What many fear is now coming true: Afghanistan is sinking into civil war. NATO — and Germany — are also to blame.
DW's Sandra Petersmann
Sandra Petersmann
Commentary
Politics
August 10, 2021
A member of the Afghan security forces guards a checkpoint with a flower in his rifle

Withdrawal from Afghanistan: What you need to know

Withdrawal from Afghanistan: What you need to know

In Afghanistan, the US and NATO are leaving a country at war after 20 years of deployment. Was the invasion worth it?
Politics
June 30, 2021
A Bundeswehr soldier stares through a rifle scope into the vastness of Afghanistan

German parties on long Afghanistan deployment

German parties on long Afghanistan deployment

Was it mission accomplished or mission aborted in Afghanistan? German politicians take stock.
Politics
June 29, 2021
