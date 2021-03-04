Do carbon-neutral companies even exist?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Claiming to be climate-neutral or carbon-neutral is very fashionable right now for companies. But what's real and what's just marketing?
From Big Oil to Big Tech, major companies are promising to go net zero and wash away their carbon sins. But critics say the corporate climate pledges are a smokescreen.
After years of casting doubt on human-made climate change, Russia has begun to change its tune. But do its emissions pledges hold water?
Around 30 countries, cities and car manufacturers are planning a total shift to emission-free vehicles by 2040. But a number of major automaking countries — including China, the US and Germany — are not on board.
India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."
