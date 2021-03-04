 Do carbon-neutral companies even exist? | Made in Germany | DW | 30.11.2021

Made in Germany

Do carbon-neutral companies even exist?

Claiming to be climate-neutral or carbon-neutral is very fashionable right now for companies. But what's real and what's just marketing?

Corporate CO2 targets: Greenwashing or genuine climate action? 23.11.2021

From Big Oil to Big Tech, major companies are promising to go net zero and wash away their carbon sins. But critics say the corporate climate pledges are a smokescreen.

Russia shifts its rhetoric on climate action 24.11.2021

After years of casting doubt on human-made climate change, Russia has begun to change its tune. But do its emissions pledges hold water?

Germany fails to sign up to 2040 combustion engine phaseout 10.11.2021

Around 30 countries, cities and car manufacturers are planning a total shift to emission-free vehicles by 2040. But a number of major automaking countries — including China, the US and Germany — are not on board.

COP26: China's Xi stays home, India pledges carbon neutrality 02.11.2021

India's Narendra Modi pledged a carbon-neutral India by 2070. But President Xi Jinping of China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, skipped attendance. US President Biden called Xi's absence a "mistake."