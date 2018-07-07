 Divers go in to save all remaining Thai boys trapped in cave | News | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Divers go in to save all remaining Thai boys trapped in cave

The cave evacuation effort in Thailand has entered its final stage, with rescue teams working to evacuate all of the boys and their coach at once. The risky operation involves 19 rescue workers.

Thailand divers preparing for a dive in Tham Luang Nang Non cave (picture-alliance/dpa/Royal Thai Navy)

Authorities sent in the rescue teams for the third and final stage of retrieving the children trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non on Tuesday morning.

Four boys and their football coach are waiting to make hours-long journey out of the cave complex.

"All five will be brought out at the same time today," said head of the rescue mission Narongsak Osottanakornon Tuesday.

Karte Infografik Tham Luang Höhle Thailand *Bildergalerie* EN

The final stage of the operation involves 19 rescue workers, and it would also retrieve a doctor and three Thai Navy SEALs who have stayed with the group since they were found over a week ago. The extraction started on Sunday and eight of the children have been successfully brought out.

As of Tuesday morning, the last of the group have spend nearly 16 days underground after being trapped by floodwaters in the cave in northern Thailand. Their disappearance triggered a frantic search as rescuers raced rising water levels at the start of the monsoon season. A British diving team reached the 12 boys and their coach after nine days.

Last Friday, an ex-Navy SEAL died while placing oxygen tanks along 4.7-kilometer (2.9-mile) evacuation route. 

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Four more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave

'Happy to get out'

The authorites are still keeping the eight rescued boys away from their parents for fear of infection. However, senior health official Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk said all of them are "healthy and smiling."

"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems," he added. "Everyone is in high spirits and are happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them."

Read more: Psychological impacts of being trapped in a cave

The four of the boys who were recovered on Sunday are now eating normal food, Jedsada said. Still, health officials were wary of possible infections "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave." The children, aged between 11 and 16, would likely spend another week in the hospital, according to the official.

Watch video 01:59
Now live
01:59 mins.

Thailand: Rescuers reach missing soccer team

dj/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

Thailand cave rescue: Four boys retrieved in second phase

Expert divers have pulled four more boys from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, officials say. Authorities are working to extract five other members of their group who are still trapped underground. (09.07.2018)  

Ex-Thailand navy SEAL dies while working to save boys from cave

A specialized navy diver has died due to lack of oxygen at the Thai cave where 12 children remain trapped, officials said. His death comes amid warnings that there is limited time in which to effect a rescue. (06.07.2018)  

Psychological impacts of being trapped in a cave

The Thai boys trapped in a cave may not only face psychological problems, but also gain psychological benefit, says psychologist Prof. Dr. Brigitte Lueger-Schuster from the University of Vienna. (09.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Four more boys rescued from flooded Thai cave  

Thailand: Rescuers reach missing soccer team  

Related content

Thailand Rettungswagen vor der Tham Luang Höhle

Thailand cave rescue: Four boys retrieved in second phase 09.07.2018

Expert divers have pulled four more boys from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, officials say. Authorities are working to extract five other members of their group who are still trapped underground.

Thailand Höhle | Rettungsaktion Jugendliche

Thailand cave rescue: First boys rescued from trapped soccer team 09.07.2018

In the first phase of the rescue operation, four members of a Thai soccer team have been brought out from a flooded cave where they have been for two weeks. Rescue teams are preparing for the next phase of the mission.

Tahiland Höhle Rettungsaktion

Thailand cave rescue: Boys 'not ready' for evacuation 07.07.2018

Rescuers say the 12 boys and their soccer coach do not yet have the adequate diving skills needed to leave the flooded cave. The announcement comes amid fears of further monsoon rains forecast for the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 