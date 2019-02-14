 Dirty money blacklist? No thanks, say EU states | News | DW | 07.03.2019

News

Dirty money blacklist? No thanks, say EU states

All 28 European Union members nations have ditched a proposal by the bloc's executive arm that would have targeted countries with suspicious money flows, including possible terrorist financing.

Euro paper money in bank bag

The 28 member states of the European Union on Thursday unanimously rejected a proposal from the bloc's executive arm that would have blacklisted 23 countries suspected of terrorist financing and money laundering.

The Council of the EU, which is composed of the EU member states' governments, said in a statement that the blacklist proposal "was not established in a transparent and resilient process that actively incentivises affected countries to take decisive action while also respecting their right to be heard."

The decision was a sharp rebuke of the European Commission, who had proposed the initiative. It would have included, among others, Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Nigeria, as well as four overseas US territories.

Watch video 01:03

EU names and shames 23 countries in money laundering blacklist

Such a list is used to increase checks and investigations on financial transactions from the included countries in order to find suspicious money flows. Countries placed on the list are considered "high-risk third countries."

The European Commission is empowered to draw up a list of such countries on the basis of evaluations, assessments and reports by relevant organizations. The list can only be enacted if it receives no objection from the Council of the EU or the European Parliament within one month. 

"The Commission will now have to propose a new draft list of high-risk third countries that will address member states' concerns," the member states' statement read.

cmb/rt (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

EU looks to add Saudi Arabia to 'dirty-money' blacklist

EU looks to add Saudi Arabia to 'dirty-money' blacklist

The EU's dirty-money blacklist should be widened to include Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Panama, the European Commission has urged. The proposal still hinges on approval by the European Parliament and EU member states. (14.02.2019)  

EU names and shames 17 countries in tax haven blacklist

The European Union has named and shamed 17 countries on a new tax haven blacklist. But the bloc's effort to crack down on tax avoidance has come under fire, with no EU member states included on the list. (05.12.2017)  

Related content

EU names and shames 23 countries in money laundering blacklist 14.02.2019

The European Commision released a blacklist made up of 23 countries it considers havens for money laundering and terrorist financing.

Gibraltar - Affen

Spain and UK sign Gibraltar tax deal ahead of Brexit 05.03.2019

London and Madrid have reached an agreement to fight tax fraud and money laundering in the British overseas territory when the UK leaves the EU. It's the first such bilateral treaty over Gibraltar in more than 300 years.

Cedar-Geldwäsche-Netzwerk - Beschlagnahmtes Geld

EU looks to add Saudi Arabia to 'dirty-money' blacklist 14.02.2019

The EU's dirty-money blacklist should be widened to include Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Panama, the European Commission has urged. The proposal still hinges on approval by the European Parliament and EU member states.

