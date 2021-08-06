Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
A digital nomad is a business owner or employee who works primarily with digital technology. Thanks to the internet, they can work anywhere.
A digital nomad’s workspace depends only on internet access. This flexibility allows them to change office locations, hence also earning them the name "office nomad" or "urban nomad". Areas of expertise are usually focussed in the digital domain, including web design, programming or e-commerce.