Digital Natives

Digital natives are people whore are comfortable interacting with digital technologies because they grew up with them. Their virtual and "real" lives are closely intertwined.

Digital natives have come of age with the internet and naturally integrate the digital world into all aspects of their daily lives. The term generally describes people born after 1980. As opposed to digital natives, people who have become acquainted with digital systems as adults are sometimes called "digital immigrants".

Titel: Baking Bread Tutorial: Estland Schlagworte: Baking Bread Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Georg Matthes Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 2018 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Brüssel Bildbeschreibung: Estland

Baking Bread: Black Bread from Estonia 05.07.2019

Europe's digital natives live in Estonia, says EU correspondent Georg Matthes – and explains why with Estonian black bread.
TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally at Aaron Bessant Amphitheater in Panama City Beach, Florida on May 8, 2019. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Opinion: The revolt of the masses 2.0 31.05.2019

The French Revolution overthrew the aristocracy; the Velvet Revolution ended communist rule. Today, says Ivaylo Ditchev, massed ranks of digital natives are rising up against the final bastion of inequality: the expert.
Zwei Freundinnen Treffen Coffee-shop.

Gay, straight or bi — sexuality is hard to categorize 06.05.2019

The sexual orientation of Millenials is flexible and goes beyond traditional categories such as homosexuality, heterosexuality or bisexuality — especially among women, a new study in the Journal of Sex Research shows.

Bildkombo Sella Oneko | Hodan Nalayeh & Jemila Abdulai & Nanjira Sambuli eingestellt 20.12.2017

African, female, with a message online 21.12.2017

Feminism, political inclusion and sexuality were all buzz topics this year. But are African women making full use of online spaces? DW speaks to three digital natives.

Der Spanier Sergi sitzt am Dienstagabend (21.08.2012) in Berlin auf dem Gelände des ehemaligen Flughafens Tempelhof bei der Campus Party Europe, einem Treffen von jungen Bloggern und Programmierern, an einem Arbeitstisch. Bei dem sechstägigen Treffen kommen mehrere Tausend junge Erfinder, Blogger und Programmierer aus 66 Ländern zusammen, um sich über Technik, Forschung, Wirtschaft und Politik auszutauschen. Foto: Britta Pedersen dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Enigmatic Millennials 10.04.2017

Always online or on their phones, spoiled by their parents, reluctant to commit but at the same time the only people who actually understand the digital future. How does it feel to be a millennial?
***Achtung: Nur für geklärte Verwendung nutzen!*** Euromaxx Michael Nast Copy: DW

Are we really commitment shy? 20.05.2016

Michael Nast appears to have struck a chord with his bestseller on young Germans’ reluctance to commit to relationships. For months his readings have been drawing crowds of rapt – and at times cheering listeners.
Concerned Student 1950, led by University of Missouri graduate student Jonathan Butler, second from right, speaks following the announcement that University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe would resign Monday, Nov. 9, 2015, in Columbia, Mo. Wolfe resigned Monday with the football team and others on campus in open revolt over his handling of racial tensions at the school. (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. Bell) MANDATORY CREDIT

In Missouri and South Africa millenial students are proving they are no longer "Slacktivists" 12.11.2015

From the University of Missouri to South Africa, dozens of student movements are using social media not just for retweeting but as a powerful tool for immediate change.

Ein Besucher der Internetkonferenz Re:publica sitzt am 08.05.2013 in Berlin mit seinem Laptop auf den Knien auf einem Stuhl. Die Re:publica 13, eine der größten Konferenzen über soziale Medien und die digitale Gesellschaft in Europa, endet heute (Aufnahme mit Zoom-Effekt). Foto: Stephanie Pilick/dpa

Why Generation Y are 'secret revolutionaries' 12.09.2014

Generation Y is known for mastering the art of improvisation, investing in education and rejecting hierarchies. In his new book, youth researcher Klaus Hurrelmann calls them "secret revolutionaries."
©JESSICA GUITER CODIGNOLA/WORLDPICTURES/MAXPPP ; PERPIGNAN / 11 FEVRIER 2012 / ANONYMOUS / JOURNEE DE MOBILISATION MONDIALE ANTI ACTA A L'APPEL DES ANONYMOUS - PLACE DE CATALOGNE Perpignan, south western France, feb 11th 2012. hacker collective Anonymous demonstration

2014: Unified, connected, insecure – a generation in search of itself 21.06.2014

It's often said that young Germans have never been so conformist. With nothing to rebel against, unlike in 1968, today's youth would rather chase success and prosperity. But are digital natives being underestimated?
re:publica 2013 Tag 2 – Innenhof. Die re:publica ist eine Blogger-Konferenz, die in Berlin stattfindet. User: re:publica 2014, Mitglied seit 2009 Aufgenommen am 7. Mai 2013 Nikon D4 662 Aufrufe https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/deed.de

re:publica 2014: digital natives summit to tackle surveillance and online freedoms 05.05.2014

Berlin's re:publica has become one of the world's most important digital conferences. The three-day event is expected to draw 5,000 people for debates and collaboration.
Screenshot von Emojis auf einem Smartphone. Bildzulieferer: DW/Jan Bruck, 20.01.2014

Digital natives use emoticons because they are 'too lazy' to write properly 23.01.2014

Millions of Internet users communicate with emojis - smiley faces, hearts and little monsters - to avoid misunderstandings and save time typing. But are they causing the death of traditional language?
Ivri Lider und Jonny Goldstein von der israelischen Band The Young Professionals Foto: Ronen Ackerman

'We don't limit ourselves to one thing' 25.10.2013

Israeli electro-pop band "The Young Professionals," famous for geek chic and drag performances, has published an explicit song about Berlin. DW caught up with lead singer Ivri Lider before a concert in the capital.