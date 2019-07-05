Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Digital natives are people whore are comfortable interacting with digital technologies because they grew up with them. Their virtual and "real" lives are closely intertwined.
Digital natives have come of age with the internet and naturally integrate the digital world into all aspects of their daily lives. The term generally describes people born after 1980. As opposed to digital natives, people who have become acquainted with digital systems as adults are sometimes called "digital immigrants".