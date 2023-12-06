Young Africans protect themselves against scammers, Internet stalkers, digital addiction and more in this exciting digital literacy series.

In the pulsating realm of African digital media, a groundbreaking format named "Digital Natives" has emerged, tailored explicitly for the continent's young, tech-savvy generation. This format ingeniously combines on-demand audio and snappy one-minute videos dubbed 'Click IT easy,' ideally attuned to the dynamic digital interactions of African youth.

https://www.tiktok.com/@dw_the77percent/playlist/ClickITeasy-7303817870672808709

At its core, Digital Natives thrives on adaptability and accessibility. Produced primarily in English, this format smartly transcends linguistic barriers by being adeptly adapted into five other languages at DW Africa: Kiswahili, Hausa, French, Portuguese, and Amharic. This multilingual approach ensures inclusivity and connects with diverse audiences across the continent, resonating deeply within different cultural contexts.

The core production team

Yann Duran – Lead Producer

Wanjiku Mwaura - Lead Producer (DW)

Claus Staecker – Executive Producer (DW)

Video production Team