Dieselgate: Volkswagen, Audi in $85 million Texas settlement

The automotive giant has settled US federal court actions to the tune of $20 billion previously, but that has not shielded the company from local and state government liability, as courts have previously ruled.
Attorney General Paxton said in a statement:"If a company thinks they will avoid accountability when they violate Texas laws, endanger Texans, and pollute our environment, they're dead wrong."
"Volkswagen and Audi are finding that out the hard way, and now they are paying the price," he added.