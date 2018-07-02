 Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi arrested in UK over Indian bank scandal | News | DW | 20.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi arrested in UK over Indian bank scandal

The fugitive billionaire at the center of a massive Indian banking scandal has been captured in London. Before the collapse of his empire, Nirav Modi's jewels were once worn by Hollywood stars like Kate Winslet.

A man puts his hand on the face of a cardboard cut out of Nirav Modi

Indian billionaire jeweler Nirav Modi was denied bail after appearing in a London court on Wednesday.

British police arrested the 48-year-old at the request of Indian authorities, who want to extradite him to face trial over a $1.8-billion (€1.59-billion) loan fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Modi, one of the main suspects in the case, who is not a relative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fled India in early 2018 before the scandal came to light. He denies wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated.

His arrest came as Prakash Javadekar, a minister in the Indian government, said all fugitives would have to come back and "return the looted money to the nation."

Read more: Indian police arrest three in $1.8 billion state-owned Punjab National Bank scam 

Naomi Watts with Nirav Modi and Deborra-Lee Furness

Naomi Watts and Deborra-Lee Furness flank Modi at the 2015 grand opening of his boutique in New York

India's biggest bank fraud case

Indian authorities allege that companies owned by Modi defrauded PNB — India's second largest public lender — by using forged documents to raise credit to buy and import jewels.

The son of a diamond merchant, Modi built an international empire and opened luxury jewelry stores in several major cities around the world. He also catered to a host of celebrity clients, including actresses Naomi Watts, Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

Read moreIndian tycoon Mallya 'guilty of contempt'

In 2017, before the alleged fraud, Forbes put Modi's estimated wealth at $1.73 billion.

Indian authorities have since seized and destroyed his seafront mansion near Mumbai, worth an estimated $14 million. They have also been given the all-clear from judges to auction 68 paintings and 11 vehicles owned by him, including models by Rolls Royce, Porsche, Mercedes.

Interpol issued a warrant last year seeking Modi's arrest worldwide. British police took him into custody on Tuesday after discovering he had been staying in a luxury apartment in London's Centre Point tower.

Watch video 01:51

UK approves extradition of Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya

nm/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Interpol seeks arrest of Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi

The jeweler to the stars has reportedly fled to the UK to avoid fraud charges. Modi is accused of cheating a government-backed bank of nearly $2 billion. (02.07.2018)  

UK police arrest Indian business tycoon Vijay Mallya

The former liquor and aviation baron has been arrested in London on behalf of authorities in India, where he is wanted on charges of fraud and bank demands that he pay back more than a billion dollars in loans. (18.04.2017)  

Indian police arrest three in $1.8 billion state-owned Punjab National Bank scam

Among those arrested were two Punjab National Bank employees believed to be at the center of the fraud — India's biggest-ever bank scam. The third suspect is an official from celebrity jewelry designer Nirav Modi's firm. (17.02.2018)  

Indian tycoon Mallya 'guilty of contempt'

Indebted liquor baron Vijay Mallya has been found guilty of contempt by India's highest court after sending millions of dollars to his children. His creditors are still waiting to get their misused money back. (09.05.2017)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

UK approves extradition of Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya  

Related content

New York Nirav Modi Naomi Watts

Interpol seeks arrest of Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi 02.07.2018

The jeweler to the stars has reportedly fled to the UK to avoid fraud charges. Modi is accused of cheating a government-backed bank of nearly $2 billion.

Indien Bankbetrug

Indian police arrest three in $1.8 billion state-owned Punjab National Bank scam 17.02.2018

Among those arrested were two Punjab National Bank employees believed to be at the center of the fraud — India's biggest-ever bank scam. The third suspect is an official from celebrity jewelry designer Nirav Modi's firm.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  