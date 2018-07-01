 Interpol seeks arrest of Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi | News | DW | 02.07.2018

News

Interpol seeks arrest of Indian diamond merchant Nirav Modi

The jeweler to the stars has reportedly fled to the UK to avoid fraud charges. Modi is accused of cheating a government-backed bank of nearly $2 billion.

Nirav Modi with Naomi watts and Deborra-Lee Furness

Interpol said on Monday that it had issued a red notice for the arrest of Indian billionaire Nirav Modi. The jeweler, believed to be connected to a major bank scam, is believed to have fled last month to the UK,  where he reportedly claimed asylum.

A red notice is a "request to locate and provisionally arrest an individual pending extradition," according to Interpol, though countries must volunteer to do so and are not legally obliged to follow it.

The state-backed Punjab National Bank (PUB) in India claims that Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi defrauded them of about $1.8 billion (€1.54 billion).

Modi, 47, is known for his personal brand of diamond jewelry which caters to such celebrity clients as Naomi Watts and Kate Winslet. His Nirav Modi Global Diamond Jewellery House has several retail locations around the world and his personal wealth is valued at around $1.73 billion, making him the 85th richest Indian according to Forbes magazine.

His sudden disappearance last month sparked a national outcry. Although he is not related to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some have accused the leader of helping the jeweler flee.

Nirav Modi has been charged with money laundering, something his lawyer has said he vehemently denies.

es/msh (AFP, Reuters)

