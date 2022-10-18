Welcome to Deutsche Welle's new website

  1. Skip to content
Manuela Kasper-Claridge
Commentary
1 hour ago

DW is relaunching its website, providing an attractive home for the stories that matter from around the world. Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge welcomes you to the new-look dw.com.

The start page of the new DW website shown on a laptop screen, a tablet and a smartphone, with the devices overlaying each other
DW's new-look website is optimized for all devicesImage: DW

Dear readers and viewers,

Welcome to our new website! I'm delighted to see you here!

I'm sure you will enjoy the fresh look. We have designed it with the needs of all our users at heart; it's faster, more visually attractive and barrier-free, no matter when or where you are using it.

Below the latest news of the day, you will find the best of our journalism from around the world, organized into an easy regional overview to bring you the stories that matter to you, wherever you live.

You'll also find a selection of our coverage of the main topics of the day, combining the latest news, insightful background analysis and moving videos, all in one place. No more searching and scrolling to try and get an overview — we'll take care of that for you!

We've also made sure you'll have plenty of space to find journalism focused on solutions, good news or even just something a little lighter.

All of this is served up with an extra focus on making these stories as visually attractive as possible. We're placing an emphasis on making the best videos and images of the day really stand out for you.

Finally, I would like to thank you all for providing feedback on the test version. Your views were invaluable in helping us improve the website ahead of the launch.

Of course, we are always open to feedback, be it about the website, our journalism or anything else you would like to tell us. We are hugely appreciative of the conversations we have with our audiences and we look forward to many more interesting exchanges in the future.

Enjoy the website!

Logos of public broadcaster channels

Understanding Germany's complex public broadcasting system

The scandal around Patricia Schlesinger, former head of Berlin-based broadcaster RBB, has refocused attention on Germany's complicated network of public broadcasters. Here's how they're organized.
Media
August 16, 2022
Deutsche Welle Logo

DW to relocate to Riga after closure of Moscow bureau

Deutsche Welle (DW) will relocate its Moscow-based broadcast operations to Latvia following the closure of its Moscow bureau and the withdrawal of its staff's accreditation by the Russian government.
Press Freedom
March 8, 2022
Deutsche Welle headquarters in Bonn

Turkey blocks Deutsche Welle over licensing issues

Turkey's media watchdog has blocked access to DW's websites after demanding it apply for a license. The German public broadcaster says it plans to take legal action against the move.
Media
July 1, 2022
Smokes rises on outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine updates: Strikes target Kyiv 'power facility'

Conflicts
1 hour ago
Africa

Three elderly men sit on the dusty ground in a village, against an orange-colored wall

Madagascar province faces food, water scarcity

Society
1 hour ago
01:49 min
Asia

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing, China

Xi's speech short on detail, big on pride

Politics
17 hours ago
Germany

A sign outside a store showing a cartoon figure wearing a face mask, with the word "voluntary"

With winter ahead, Germany reconsiders mask mandates

Health
16 hours ago
Europe

The skyline of the Canary Wharf financial district in London on October 7, 2022

Will new UK fiscal plan restore credibility?

Business
18 hours ago
Middle East

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, left, speaks with Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto

EU announces new sanctions against Iran

Politics
14 hours ago
02:02 min
North America

Sunset behind the Capitol

US midterms could endanger global democracy

Politics
October 16, 2022
Latin America

Alajuelense players celebrate winning the league with the trophy and their medals

The fall of Costa Rica's Lionesses and rise of the pioneers

Sports
18 hours ago
