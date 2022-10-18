Welcome to Deutsche Welle's new website

DW is relaunching its website, providing an attractive home for the stories that matter from around the world. Editor-in-Chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge welcomes you to the new-look dw.com.

DW's new-look website is optimized for all devices Image: DW

Dear readers and viewers,

Welcome to our new website! I'm delighted to see you here!

I'm sure you will enjoy the fresh look. We have designed it with the needs of all our users at heart; it's faster, more visually attractive and barrier-free, no matter when or where you are using it.

Below the latest news of the day, you will find the best of our journalism from around the world, organized into an easy regional overview to bring you the stories that matter to you, wherever you live.

You'll also find a selection of our coverage of the main topics of the day, combining the latest news, insightful background analysis and moving videos, all in one place. No more searching and scrolling to try and get an overview — we'll take care of that for you!

We've also made sure you'll have plenty of space to find journalism focused on solutions, good news or even just something a little lighter.

All of this is served up with an extra focus on making these stories as visually attractive as possible. We're placing an emphasis on making the best videos and images of the day really stand out for you.

Finally, I would like to thank you all for providing feedback on the test version. Your views were invaluable in helping us improve the website ahead of the launch.

Of course, we are always open to feedback, be it about the website, our journalism or anything else you would like to tell us. We are hugely appreciative of the conversations we have with our audiences and we look forward to many more interesting exchanges in the future.

Enjoy the website!