Deutsche Welle expands partnerships with private and public broadcasters in East Africa

The contract with public broadcaster Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) includes TV lifestyle program Euromaxx, football magazine Kickoff! and the radio show AfricaLink, among others.



DW and its Ugandan partner Next Media Services announced the expansion of their already-successful strategic cooperation. It focuses on the broadcasts of DW's premium content DWP Library and Editor's Choice as well as sports programs on the popular TV channel NBS. For CEO Kin Kariisa the highlight of the cooperation is the TV format The 77 Percent, which will premiere in April. The show honors the continent‘s youth because people under 35 make up more than three-quarters (77 percent) of the total population in Africa. Kariisa said that The 77 Percent was in tune with the pulse of the young population because it takes a pan-African approach and promotes dialogue.





#The77Percent gets young people talking around Africa

Peter Limbourg said he was impressed by the dynamism and high standards of the young broadcasting group founded only ten years ago. "Next Media is a partner that addresses young people in East Africa with a clear strategy just like DW. Together we aim to provide a platform for exchange and that is The 77 Percent. It shows them the opportunities Africa has to offer and is also highly entertaining."



In addition to signing the agreement, NBS supported the recording of a debate with young people for The 77 Percent, presented by DW host Edith Kimani, in Kampala. Further cooperations are being planned.



Both private and state broadcasters reported a high demand for advice and training. They praised the excellent work of the DW Akademie, which maintains an office in Uganda and holds a working relationship with both media groups.