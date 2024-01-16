'Destroyer diva': The Angolan who scored 22 goals in a match

SportsAngola'Destroyer diva': The Angolan who scored 22 goals in a matchTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoSportsAngolaTainã Mansani | Pedro Borralho Ndomba01/16/2024January 16, 2024Irene Goncalves made history in Angolan soccer after scoring 22 goals in one match. However, the "destroyer diva," as she is known, hardly gets the same recognition as male players. Now she is inspiring younger female players to aim high. https://p.dw.com/p/4bKKBAdvertisement