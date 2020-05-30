Depression in football: VfB Lübeck's Dennis Hoins ends career aged 27

Dennis Hoins last appeared for VfB Lübeck on November 9, 2019, playing 73 minutes in a 3-3 draw away at SSV Jeddeloh in the Regional League North, the fourth tier of German football.

He's not featured since then, with the club officially saying the midfielder has had the flu and some small injuries.

In truth, however, the 27-year-old has been suffering from depression and now, despite his team's promotion to the third division, he has turned down a contract extension and decided to end his career.

"When the head just doesn't want to, the body has no chance," Hoins told local newspaper Lübecker Nachrichten.

Hoins joined Lübeck from Hannover in 2017 and has since scored 11 goals in 65 league games for the team from northern Germany. He also featured in a cup thriller against second-division FC St. Pauli back in August, which Lübeck lost on penalties.

"It came out of nowhere," he said of his illness. "It absolutely floored me health-wise, it simply ran me over."

One in three

The issue of depression and mental health in German football tragically came to light in November 2009 when former Hannover and national team goalkeeper Robert Enke committed suicide. In July 2014, former St. Pauli and Union Berlin defender Andreas Biermann also took his own life following a long battle with depression.

Dennis Hoins scores for Lübeck against Hannover U23

According to the international players' union FIFPro, one in three professional footballers has suffered from symptoms of depression. The Robert Enke Foundation, set up by his widow Teresa following his death, supports research into mental health in sport and encourages athletes to talk about the illness.

After his diagnosis, Hoins sought professional help in nearby Bremen and has been spending time recovering at home. "I feel a lot, lot better today," he said, but a club statement confirmed that he wasn't thinking of returning to the "football circus."

"We made him an offer to remain part of our family in the new season," said sporting director Rocco Leeser. "But Dennis has other plans for his future."

"I appreciate the offer of a new contract. I've had a great time at VfB and I'm proud to have been part of the team's promotion," said Hoins. "But football will not be the focal point in my life in the future. I just want to play as a hobby and have a 'normal' job."

VfB Lübeck were crowned champions of the Regional League North on points-per-game after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will compete in the nationwide third division next season.