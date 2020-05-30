 Depression in football: VfB Lübeck′s Dennis Hoins ends career aged 27 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.06.2020

Sports

Depression in football: VfB Lübeck's Dennis Hoins ends career aged 27

VfB Lübeck have just been promoted to Germany’s third division, but they'll be without midfielder Dennis Hoins next season. The 27-year-old has been suffering from depression and is hanging up his boots.

Regionalliga Nord | VfB Lübeck vs. VfB Oldenburg (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Raasch)

Dennis Hoins last appeared for VfB Lübeck on November 9, 2019, playing 73 minutes in a 3-3 draw away at SSV Jeddeloh in the Regional League North, the fourth tier of German football.

He's not featured since then, with the club officially saying the midfielder has had the flu and some small injuries.

In truth, however, the 27-year-old has been suffering from depression and now, despite his team's promotion to the third division, he has turned down a contract extension and decided to end his career.

"When the head just doesn't want to, the body has no chance," Hoins told local newspaper Lübecker Nachrichten.

Hoins joined Lübeck from Hannover in 2017 and has since scored 11 goals in 65 league games for the team from northern Germany. He also featured in a cup thriller against second-division FC St. Pauli back in August, which Lübeck lost on penalties.

"It came out of nowhere," he said of his illness. "It absolutely floored me health-wise, it simply ran me over."

One in three

The issue of depression and mental health in German football tragically came to light in November 2009 when former Hannover and national team goalkeeper Robert Enke committed suicide. In July 2014, former St. Pauli and Union Berlin defender Andreas Biermann also took his own life following a long battle with depression.

Regionalliga Nord | VfB Lübeck vs. Hannover 96 U23 (picture-alliance/Fotostand/Raasch)

Dennis Hoins scores for Lübeck against Hannover U23

According to the international players' union FIFPro, one in three professional footballers has suffered from symptoms of depression. The Robert Enke Foundation, set up by his widow Teresa following his death, supports research into mental health in sport and encourages athletes to talk about the illness.

After his diagnosis, Hoins sought professional help in nearby Bremen and has been spending time recovering at home. "I feel a lot, lot better today," he said, but a club statement confirmed that he wasn't thinking of returning to the "football circus."

"We made him an offer to remain part of our family in the new season," said sporting director Rocco Leeser. "But Dennis has other plans for his future."

"I appreciate the offer of a new contract. I've had a great time at VfB and I'm proud to have been part of the team's promotion," said Hoins. "But football will not be the focal point in my life in the future. I just want to play as a hobby and have a 'normal' job."

VfB Lübeck were crowned champions of the Regional League North on points-per-game after the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will compete in the nationwide third division next season.

Symbolbild Depressionen

Is social distancing during coronavirus causing more suicides? 30.05.2020

Early figures suggest that despite warnings, Germany's suicide rate has actually decreased during social distancing measures. But mental health is still a concern, and some say its still too early to know the full toll.

Thailand Coronavirus | Wartebereich für Lebensmittelbestellungen zum Mitnehmen

Coronavirus and mental health: 'We are not made for social isolation' 01.04.2020

Wash your hands, keep your distance, be flexible: These are difficult for many, but, for many people with mental illnesses, these can be a huge problem. We fear for our lungs — and forget the most vulnerable among us.

Psychedelic Therapie gegen Depression

Psychedelic mushrooms for depression: Controlled trip could change things 24.04.2020

Psychedelic drugs like psilocybin are back in human trials to treat people with mental health conditions. It's a second revolution for a class of drugs shunned by 1960s society. But more research is needed. Here's why.

