  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Nigeria 2023 Election
Turkey-Syria Earthquakes
The Russian flag is painted on the stone where the Little Mermaid sits on, after the sculpture was vandalized, in Copenhagen, Denmark
The Russian flag is painted on the stone the Little Mermaid sits onImage: Ida Marie Odgaard/AP/picture alliance
CrimeDenmark

Denmark: Russian flag painted on Little Mermaid statue

15 minutes ago

Copenhagen police have begun a probe looking into the vandalism. The defacement of the 110-year-old bronze is seen as support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OAkF

A statue with Hans Christian Andersen's Little Mermaid was vandalized with the colors of the Russian flag painted on the rock below, Danish media reported on Thursday.

The 1.65-meter (5.4-foot) -high bronze statue lies in Copenhagen harbor.

Police said it was a "case of vandalism" at the Danish capital's famous landmark. Three stripes in white, blue and red were sprayed onto the stone plinth at the base of the statue.

Authorities are not certain exactly when the incident occurred.

Cleaners removed the paint from the statue on Thursday morning while Copenhagen police confirmed they have started an investigation.

Statue often targeted

The Little Mermaid was modeled on the eponymous fairy tale by Andersen.

The 110-year-old statue was created in tribute to the Danish author and has long been a popular target for vandals, who have previously blown the mermaid off her perch.

The statue has previously been beheaded, as well as drenched in paint.

The bronze is based on a mythical sea king's daughter who, according to Andersen's story, falls in love with a prince and wants to become human, having legs instead of a mermaid tail.

Several buildings in Denmark are adorned with the Ukrainian flag, expressing solidarity with Kyiv as the world marks a year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of its neighbor.

Odense’s magical H.C. Andersen museum

jsi(ar (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Carnival float with a dummy tank propped on a bicycle

What happened to the German military's €100 billion fund?

Politics8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A vendor displays cover of newspapers to celebrate candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as President elect

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Nigeria's election results leave country more divided

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Bao Fan

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Why is China cracking down on prominent business figures?

Human RightsMarch 1, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Christian Lindner, Robert Habeck and Olaf Scholz sitting in parliament, staring straight ahead

German government fights over money

German government fights over money

PoliticsMarch 1, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

A Bakhmut resident stands near buildings damaged by a Russian military strike

Will Russia win the battle for Bakhmut?

Will Russia win the battle for Bakhmut?

Conflicts19 hours ago02:36 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A group of Syrian women wrapped in blankets gather in a circle in an emergency shelter after a deadly earthquake

Syria earthquakes makes life worse for women

Syria earthquakes makes life worse for women

Human Rights3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

United States President Joe Biden, right, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, left, conduct a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, February 7, 2022

German chancellor goes to US feeling strong

German chancellor goes to US feeling strong

Politics24 minutes ago
More from North America

Latin America

USA Falfurrias, Texas Reportage Verschollene Migranten

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

MigrationMarch 1, 202301:57 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage