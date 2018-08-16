Demonstrators protest against neo-Nazi rallies in Berlin

Hundreds of counterdemonstrators gathered in the German capital on Saturday to protest against rallies by neo-Nazis to commemorate the death of a leading Nazi figure, Rudolf Hess.

Several groups have announced that they will block the intended march route to be taken by the neo-Nazis, as occurred last year.

The neo-Nazi rallies, scheduled for midday local time, had been expected to draw some 500 participants, as against the 4,000 announced for the largest of the counterdemonstrations.

But organizers of the annual far-right events cancelled one demonstration in Spandau district at short notice on Saturday, police said. However, participants were set to move to another location in the eastern district of Friedrichshain, according to neo-Nazi sources.

Some 2,300 police officers have been deployed to help prevent violent clashes between far-right and far-left protesters. Police said the situation had remained calm so far.

Dramatic escape to Scotland

Rudolf Hess, who committed suicide in Spandau Prison on August 17, 1987, was the deputy of Adolf Hitler. He was, among other things, responsible for signing into law the so-called Nuremberg Laws of 1935, which deprived the Jews of Germany of their rights.

Rudolf Hess was one of Hitler's strongest supporters at the start of the war

Hess made a dramatic solo flight over the North Sea to Scotland in 1941 with the alleged aim of negotiating an end to World War II. He was detained for four years in England, before being sent back to Germany for trial in Nuremberg, where he was found guilty of crimes against peace and conspiracy to commit crime and sentenced to life in prison.

Although numerous appeals for his release were made by his lawyer, his son and even German politician Willy Brandt, Hess remained in prison until he took his own life, aged 93, hanging himself using the extension cord of a lamp.

The prison was demolished to prevent it becoming a shrine for neo-Nazis, and his grave in the town of Wunsiedel has also been removed for the same reason.

Under the fundamental right to freedom of assembly in Germany, the annual neo-Nazi rallies are usually permitted to go ahead despite many calls for them to be banned.

