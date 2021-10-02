Visit the new DW website

Democratic Party

The Democratic Party is one of two major political parties in the United States. It was founded in 1828 by Andrew Jackson.

Strongest on the coasts and in urban cities, the Democrats have had 16 presidents in the White House, from the 7th US president, Andrew Jackson, to Barack Obama, the country's 44th president. Some claim it is the oldest political party still in existence.

US President Joe Biden walks with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, as he departs from the US Capitol after a caucus meeting in Washington, DC, on October 1, 2021. - President Biden headed to Congress to energize Democrats negotiating for a second day on getting his domestic spending agenda off the ground, or risk crippling political failure. The unusual presidential visit to Capitol Hill follows weeks of trips by party leaders in the other direction to the White House as Biden tries to get two ambitious spending plans passed into law. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US: Biden seeks backing from split Democrats on stalled bill 02.10.2021

The US president made an unusual visit to Congress as progressive and moderate lawmakers from his Democratic Party remained divided over spending.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at his Super Tuesday rally in Essex Junction, Vermont, U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Man with Nazi flag disrupts Bernie Sanders' rally 07.03.2020

Politicians and the public denounced the appearance of a Nazi flag at a Bernie Sanders rally. Sanders said the appearance of a swastika flag was "disgusting to see in the United States."
February 2, 2020, Des Moines, United States: Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg gather at Lincoln High School in Des, Moines to attend a campaign stop the day before the caucus..Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg visited Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa for a campaign stop the day before the Iowa Caucuses, to speak to his supporters and answer questions on his policies. (Credit Image: © Matthew Hatcher/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire |

US: Iowa Democrats race too close to call 06.02.2020

With 97% of results available Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are nearly tied, with Elizabeth Warren in third. The outcome had been delayed following technical issues with an app used to count support for candidates.
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., left, joined at right by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., listen to President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, at the Capitol in Washington. Israel's prime minister is holding consultations with senior ministers and aides to reevaluate the decision to allow two Democratic Congresswomen to enter the country next week. A government official said Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, that Benjamin Netanyahu was holding consultations about the upcoming visit of Omar and Tlaib, and that there is a possibility that Israel will not allow the visit in its current proposed format. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) |

Israel bans entry to two Muslim US congresswomen over their criticism 15.08.2019

The decision to bar Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib is likely to deepen a rift within the Democratic Party over Israel. President Donald Trump advocated for not letting the lawmakers into Israel.

23.08.2016 *** US Vice President Joe Biden holds a speech at the Latvian National Library in Riga on August 23, 2016. US Vice President Joe Biden holds talks with presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania amid tensions with Russia which has upped military activity in the Baltic region since its 2014 annexation of Crimea. / AFP / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images) © Getty Images/AFP/P. Malukas

Ex-Vice President Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential campaign 25.04.2019

Biden served as vice president under Barack Obama from 2008 to 2016. The veteran politician joins a crowded field of candidates vying to win the Democratic Party's presidential nomination and defeat Donald Trump in 2020.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 2nd-L performs a ceremonial swearing-in for US House Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN), 2nd-R at the start of the 116th Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 3, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion: A failed anti-Semitism debate in the US Democratic Party 08.03.2019

A US House resolution on anti-Semitism morphed into a broader statement against bigotry. But the entire process revealed divisions within the Democratic Party, writes DW's Amien Essif.
30.11.2018 Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., joins House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and newly-elected members at a news conference to discuss their priorities when they assume the majority in the 116th Congress in January, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) |

US House condemns anti-Semitism, bigotry 08.03.2019

The controversial bill, which denounces all forms of hate, was prompted by remarks on Israel by Muslim-American congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Her comments caused a split between new and old members of the Democratic Party.
ARCHIV - Die Luftaufnahme vom 26.06.2008 zeigt den Fliegerhorst Büchel mit dem angrenzenden Depotgelände. Hier sollen die USA bis zu 20 Atomsprengköpfe vom Typ B-61 lagern. US-Präsident Obama will an diesem Dienstag (06.04.2010) seine mit Spannung erwartete Nuklearstrategie veröffentlichen. Foto: Thomas Frey (zu dpa 0023 und 0048 vom 06.04.2010) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Schlagworte , Verteidigung, Atom, USA, Europa, Atomwaffen,landebahn,Flughafen

Trailing Merkel, Martin Schulz says he wants US nukes removed from Germany 23.08.2017

Social Democrat Martin Schulz has vowed to remove US nuclear weapons from Germany's soil if he defeats Chancellor Angela Merkel in the upcoming election. Schulz's SPD has 24 percent support, according to the latest poll.
12.07.2016+++Portsmouth, USA+++ Bernie Sanders and Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton appear together at Portsmouth High School July 12, 2016 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Sanders endorsed Clinton for president of the United States. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/D. McCollester

WorldLink: Where is the U.S. Democratic Party headed? 07.04.2017

If you have lost sight of the Democratic Party of the United States, their "soul-searching" process is certainly one reason. Another is that U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican party have been front and center of national and international news since Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton's defeat in last November's presidential election. So where are the Democrats headed from here?
22. Dez. 2015 People walk across Red Square, with the Kremlin's Spasskaya (Saviour) Tower (R) and St. Basil's Cathedral (L) seen in the background, in central Moscow on December 22, 2015. The temperatures in the Russian capital reached today 6 C (42 F). / AFP / VASILY MAXIMOV (C): Getty Images/AFP/V. Maximov

Russia claims to uncover planned cyberattack on key institutions 30.07.2016

Russia's intelligence service has said it has uncovered a planned cyberspying operation targeting key institutions. The report comes just days after Russia was accused of hacking US Democratic Party computers.
Democratic U.S. presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders discuss an issue at the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates' debate in Flint, Michigan, March 6, 2016. Reuters/J. Young

Bernie Sanders captures US state of Maine 07.03.2016

Self-styled "democratic socialist" Bernie Sanders has won the northeastern state of Maine in the US presidential nomination contest. Frontrunner Hillary Clinton and Sanders faced off at a debate in Michigan.
1. März. 2016 - People vote in the Super Tuesday primary at Centreville High School March 1, 2016, in Centreville, Virginia. Voters in a dozen states will take part in Super Tuesday -- a series of primaries and caucuses in states ranging from Alaska to Virginia, with Virginia the first to open its polling stations at 6:00 am (1100 GMT). / AFP / PAUL J. RICHARDS (Photo credit should read PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images) (C): Getty Images/AFP/P. J. Richards

+++ US Super Tuesday voting - live updates +++ 01.03.2016

Follow the latest in the biggest single day of state contests for party nominees before the US presidential election. Republicans and Democrats are both voting in 11 states with hundreds of delegates at stake.
The Democratic Party 19.01.2016

The party of Barack Obama, Lyndon Johnson and Franklin D. Roosevelt has given the United States 13 presidents. The Democrats describe themselves as liberals.
18.01.2016+++ Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and rival candidate U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speak simultaneously at the NBC News - YouTube Democratic presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill +++ (C) Reuters/R. Hill

Democratic rivals clash as primary polls near 18.01.2016

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has gone on the offensive against rival Hillary Clinton in the most contentious presidential debates so far. The matchup was held before voting begins in New Hampshire and Iowa.
Image #: 40097251 Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Hillary Clinton (R) take part in a presidential debate sponsored by CNN and Facebook at the Wynn Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 13, 2015. The top 5 candidates squared off in the first prime time Democratic debate for the 2016 presidential election. Pool Photo by Josh Haner /LANDOV Keine Weitergabe an Drittverwerter.

Software glitch opens Sanders-Clinton rift in Democratic race 19.12.2015

US Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders has regained access to voter files after taking the Democratic National Committee to court. Hillary Clinton's campaign accused her rival of digital theft of voter data.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to her introduction to speak at the Women in Public Service Project leadership symposium, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, at Bryn Mawr College in Bryn Mawr, Pa. Clinton helped launch the initiative in 2011. It's designed to offer guidance and inspiration to female leaders from countries undergoing political transitions or emerging from conflicts. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Hillary Clinton to make second White House bid 12.04.2015

Hillary Clinton has announced that she will be a candidate for president in the 2016 US election. This comes seven years after she failed to win the nomination for the Democratic Party, losing to Barack Obama.