Kamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination for US president

PoliticsUnited States of AmericaKamala Harris accepts Democratic nomination for US presidentTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsUnited States of AmericaJanelle Dumalaon | Benjamin Alvarez Gruber08/23/2024August 23, 2024Kamala Harris gave what some are calling the most important speech of her career on the last day of the four-day Democratic National Convention in Chicago. In it, she set out her vision for a future offering unity and opportunity for all Americans.https://p.dw.com/p/4jp3CAdvertisement