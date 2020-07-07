 Defender of the Faith | Highlights | DW | 11.04.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Highlights

Defender of the Faith

As Benedict XVI, Joseph Ratzinger was head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013.

Bildergalerie | Papst emeritus Benedikt XVI | Als Papst gewählt | 2005

Using archival footage and conversations with contemporary witnesses, this film provides insight into the rise and fall of the German pope.

Vatikan Petersdom leerer Petersplatz Weihnachten Coronakrise

Pope Benedict XVI led the Catholic Church into the greatest crisis it has faced since the Reformation. Namely, the worldwide child sexual abuse scandal. Filmmaker Christoph Röhl tells the story of this pope’s rise and fall, both of which were symptomatic of the church's larger failures. 

Bildergalerie | Papst emeritus Benedikt XVI | Missbrauchsskandalen

Bringing a combination of curiosity and scepticism to his subject, Christoph Röhl’s documentary shows us a man who dedicated his life to preserving the Church - but inadvertently led it into its greatest crisis. The interviewees, all of whom worked within the clerical system, describe how Ratzinger's policies contributed to the dramatic loss of moral authority from which the Church still suffers, today. 

Kirchen Zölibat

This is an epic story, starring a tragic hero. Ratzinger believed that truth was to be found exclusively in the teachings of the Catholic Church and that contemporary society would be lost if it did not rediscover its Catholic values in time. But he came to realize that his worst enemies were inside the Church - even within his inner circle. 

The film tells the story of a lonely man who began his career as a reformer, only to leave the public eye in disgrace. 
 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 21.05.2022 – 10:30 UTC
SAT 21.05.2022 – 21:30 UTC
SUN 22.05.2022 – 04:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

Advertisement