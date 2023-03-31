  1. Skip to content
A devotee being carried out on a stretcher as rescue efforts continue in Indore.
A devotee being carried out on a stretcher as rescue efforts continue in IndoreImage: AFP/Getty Images
India

Deaths in India temple tragedy climb

1 hour ago

At least 35 people were killed after the floor at a Hindu temple in India's Indore city caved in. A search for survivors is still underway.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PWmz

The death toll after a temple's floor collapsed in the central Indian city of Indore has risen to 35, officials said on Friday as rescue operations continue.

The accident took place on Thursday as devotees gathered at the Hindu temple in the state of Madhya Pradesh to celebrate the festival of Ram Navami.

The floor of the temple caved in and over 30 people fell into an old well underneath, according to local media reports.

"We have rescued 18 people, 35 have been found dead and 16 are injured," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told the Reuters news agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

Modi also announced an aid of Rs. 200,000 (€2230 approx.) for the next of kin of each deceased in the accident. 

The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 (€558), the Prime Minister's office said in a statement on Twitter. 

dvv/sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Former US President Donald Trump

Donald Trump indicted in hush money case

8 hours ago
