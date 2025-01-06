  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
German election 2025Crisis in the Middle EastSyria
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
CrimeGermany

Death toll from Magdeburg Christmas market attack rises to 6

January 6, 2025

A victim who was critically injured in the attack has succumbed to her injuries, prosecutors have said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oqnT
The local community left thousands of flowers for the victims of the attack
The local community left thousands of flowers for the victims of the attackImage: Heiko Rebsch/dpa/picture alliance

The death toll following an attack on Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg has risen to 6, authorities confirmed on Monday.

A 52-year-old woman who was gravely wounded in the truck-ramming succumbed to her injuries in a city hospital, prosecutors said.

Some 200 people were injured in the December 20 attack, which also claimed the lives of four other adult women and one 9-year-old boy.

More to follow...