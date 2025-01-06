Death toll from Magdeburg Christmas market attack rises to 6

A victim who was critically injured in the attack has succumbed to her injuries, prosecutors have said.

The death toll following an attack on Christmas market in the eastern German city of Magdeburg has risen to 6, authorities confirmed on Monday.

A 52-year-old woman who was gravely wounded in the truck-ramming succumbed to her injuries in a city hospital, prosecutors said.

Some 200 people were injured in the December 20 attack, which also claimed the lives of four other adult women and one 9-year-old boy.

More to follow...