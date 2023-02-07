LIVE — Death toll rises after Turkey, Syria earthquakes

Turkey's health minister said hundreds of ambulances and rescue teams have been dispatched to affected areas. Follow DW for the latest.

Death toll rises to 3,381 in Turkey, and more than 1,400 in Syria

Emergency workers continue rescue efforts early Tuesday

Biden vows aid for victims in call with Turkey's Erdogan

Turkey observes seven-day mourning period

This article was last updated at 08:00 UTC/GMT.

5.4 magnitude earthquake recorded in eastern Turkey

The US Geological Survey has recorded a 5.4 magnitude earthquake in eastern Turkey, taking place at 08:11 UTC.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) meanwhile said there had been 243 aftershocks in the Turkey-Syrian border region since Monday's earthquakes.

AFAD chair Yunus Sezer provided the latest figures and said bad weather conditions were impacting search and rescue operations.

Rula Amin, UNHCR spokesperson for the Middle East and North Africa, told DPA news agency that people were too afraid to stay in their homes but had nowhere to go in freezing weather conditions.

Earthquake has directly affected 13.5 million people — Turkey environment minister

Turkey's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Murat Kurum said that the earthquakes which struck southern Turkey had impacted 13.5 million people.

Kurum said search and rescue teams were working to reach people trapped beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings, and that the first 72 hours were critical.

Seven days of national mourning have been announced following the devastating earthquakes, considered to be one of the strongest recorded in a century.

Ten provinces in southern Turkey have been affected.

Volunteers and rescue teams try to reach people trapped beneath rubble in Adana, Turkey Image: Khalil Hamra/AP Photo/picture alliance

More than 3,300 deaths in Turkey alone — AFAD

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said that 3,381 people were now confirmed to have died following Monday's devastating earthquakes.

In a morning briefing the disaster agency also said 20,436 people have been injured, as search and rescue efforts continue for people trapped beneath the rubble and debris of destroyed buildings.

AFAD said that 5,775 buildings had collapsed, while 11,802 buildings had been damaged.

The disaster agency said there were over 24,000 personnel actively working in the disaster area, with various agencies and volunteers involved in rescue efforts.

It was also reported that there had been no letup in the adverse weather conditions, which was presenting a challenge to rescue teams operating in affected areas.

Deadly quakes, aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria: Jonathan Brass, Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, speaks to DW To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Death toll in Turkey and Syria rises to over 4,300

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in the Turkish-Syrian border area has risen to more than 4,300.

An official with Turkey's disaster agency said at least 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured in the south of the country.

And at least 1,400 people have died in Syria, according to the Health Ministry and rescue organization White Helmets.

Turkey dispatches hundreds of rescue teams, ambulances

Rescue workers in Turkey and Syria continued efforts to rescue survivors from the rubble amid cold temperatures early Tuesday.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 813 ambulances were in impacted areas, with 227 UMKE teams in deployment. UMKE teams are catastrophe-relief workers coordinated by the health ministry.

South Korea to send rescue workers, medical aid to Turkey

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol has issued an order to send rescue workers and emergency medical items to Turkey, Yoon's office said Tuesday.

"Yoon ordered related government agencies ... to come up with additional support measures in case needed by Turkey," the presidential office said in a statement.

Biden vows aid to Turkey in Erdogan phone call

US President Joe Biden spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Monday, and pledged "any and all" assistance needed to help Turkey following the catastrophe.

Biden "reaffirmed the readiness of the United States to provide any and all needed assistance to our NATO ally Turkey in response to this tragedy," the White House said in a statement.

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also said the Biden administration was sending two, 79-person urban search and rescue teams to support Turkey's efforts.

Summary of Turkey-Syria earthquake events on Monday

A magnitude 7.8 quake rippled through Turkey and Syria early on Monday, toppling entire apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands more people injured or homeless. Another 7.5 tremor occurred later in the day.

World leaders and international organizations pledged support and humanitarian aid, as Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national mourning following the deadly quakes.

Turkey's government has declared a "level 4 alarm" that calls for international assistance. The country has also activated the EU civil protection mechanism.

Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The EU has dispatched almost 20 rescue teams coming from 17 European countries for Turkey. The bloc is looking into the possibility of mobilizing emergency medical teams, which is also part of Turkey's request for help.

The UN General Assembly observed a minute's silence in tribute to the victims. It also appealed to other countries to provide assistance to a region already scarred by conflict with only limited access for humanitarian aid.

Some historical buildings were destroyed as a result of the quake in the provinces of Aleppo, Hama, and Tartus, the Syrian Cultural Ministry said. The most notable damage reported was that which hit the historic Aleppo Citadel.

For a complete overview of Monday's events, please click here.

kb,dh/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)