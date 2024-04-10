Typhoon Krathon caused extensive damage in southern Taiwan, killing two people and injuring hundreds. The severity of the cyclone was initially underestimated.
Image: Ann Wang/REUTERS
With full force
High waves lash against sea walls in Kaohsiung, the largest city in southern Taiwan. Typhoon Krathon, whose intensity experts say was underestimated, brought heavy rain and wind speeds up to 162 kmph (100 mph) on Thursday.
Image: Ann Wang/REUTERS
Eye of the storm
An earth science student at the National Taiwan University follows the typhoon's route on his smartphone. As a precaution, schools and offices were closed on Wednesday.
Image: Ann Wang/REUTERS
Wet walk
Pedestrians try to stay on their feet on the streets of Kaohsiung. The storm had already hit the east and south of Taiwan in recent few days. Typhoon Krathon has killed two people and injured about 500 so far.
Image: Annabelle Chih/Getty Images
Uprooted
Kaohsiung was particularly hard hit. Strong gusts uprooted numerous trees and threw motorcyclists to the ground. According to the Taiwan Power Company, 51,000 households in Pingtung and Kaohsiung lost power.
Image: Ann Wang/REUTERS
Like building blocks
The storm knocked down these freight containers in the port of Kaohsiung like toys. The typhoon has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The storm reached Taiwan's capital, Taipei, on Friday. The authorities warned of possible flooding and landslides.
Image: Ann Wang/REUTERS
Crash test
Not only were trees uprooted, but there were also mudslides and landslides in the area around Kaohsiung. Around 11,000 people were evacuated because of the storm