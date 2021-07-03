 Deadly storm hits Canada | All media content | DW | 17.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

World

Deadly storm hits Canada

Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides in the Canadian province of British Columbia. At least one person has died.

  • View from a rescue helicopter onto the expressway

    Helicopter rescue operation

    The view from a rescue helicopter along the expressway near Agassiz, where hundreds of motorists were left stranded after a mudslide hit the area. During other search and rescue operations, one woman was found dead after being caught in a mudslide. At least two others were reported missing.

  • View over a flooded highway with sun shining

    Severe flooding

    Throughout British Columbia, hundreds of people were rescued from their cars by helicopter after severe flooding. In some places, the water levels have slowly receded. Local media reported that there was still no drinking water and no functioning sewage system.

  • Cows are trapped in water on a farm in Abbotsford

    Evacuations underway

    Cows were trapped in high waters at a farm in Abbotsford. Because of the heavy rainfall, the authorities had ordered evacuations in the city close to Vancouver and in the community of Merritt. Power was down in 9,000 households.

  • A man tries to rescue his cows out of the floods and onto dry land

    Help promised

    A man tries to rescue his cows out of the floods and onto dry land. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is closely monitoring the situation in British Columbia and stood ready to help "in any way possible." On Twitter, he urged, "Please stay safe." British Columbia's transportation minister called the severe weather "the worst storm in a century.“

  • a tractor-trailer trapped in glooding

    Grain exports affected

    The floods are also affecting grain exports. Transport is currently not possible due to the flooding of roads and railroad tracks. The drought earlier in the summer had already weakened this year's harvests. Canada is one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat and rapeseed.

  • people paddle in a boat outside a home

    No-go zones

    In Abbotsford, the only way to get around in many places is by boat. Around 1,100 people were forced to leave their homes. Emergency shelters have been set up for those affected by the evacuations. The authorities expect that people will have to wait longer than a week before they can return home.


  • View from a rescue helicopter onto the expressway

    Helicopter rescue operation

    The view from a rescue helicopter along the expressway near Agassiz, where hundreds of motorists were left stranded after a mudslide hit the area. During other search and rescue operations, one woman was found dead after being caught in a mudslide. At least two others were reported missing.

  • View over a flooded highway with sun shining

    Severe flooding

    Throughout British Columbia, hundreds of people were rescued from their cars by helicopter after severe flooding. In some places, the water levels have slowly receded. Local media reported that there was still no drinking water and no functioning sewage system.

  • Cows are trapped in water on a farm in Abbotsford

    Evacuations underway

    Cows were trapped in high waters at a farm in Abbotsford. Because of the heavy rainfall, the authorities had ordered evacuations in the city close to Vancouver and in the community of Merritt. Power was down in 9,000 households.

  • A man tries to rescue his cows out of the floods and onto dry land

    Help promised

    A man tries to rescue his cows out of the floods and onto dry land. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is closely monitoring the situation in British Columbia and stood ready to help "in any way possible." On Twitter, he urged, "Please stay safe." British Columbia's transportation minister called the severe weather "the worst storm in a century.“

  • a tractor-trailer trapped in glooding

    Grain exports affected

    The floods are also affecting grain exports. Transport is currently not possible due to the flooding of roads and railroad tracks. The drought earlier in the summer had already weakened this year's harvests. Canada is one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat and rapeseed.

  • people paddle in a boat outside a home

    No-go zones

    In Abbotsford, the only way to get around in many places is by boat. Around 1,100 people were forced to leave their homes. Emergency shelters have been set up for those affected by the evacuations. The authorities expect that people will have to wait longer than a week before they can return home.


More in the Media Center

Eine Straße ist nach starkem Regen mit Schlamm, Geröll und Trümmern bedeckt. Eine enorme Schlammlawine infolge schwerer Regenfälle hat in Japan mehrere Wohnhäuser zerstört. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Japan: Torrential rain and mudslides leave 2 dead, 20 missing 03.07.2021

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Charcoal 04.12.2019

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

The Merino Boom 09.09.2019

Innovative fuel: The power of algae 28.05.2016

Read also

Rising flood waters are seen surrounding barns in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

Flooding knocks out power, triggers landslides in US and Canada 17.11.2021

The US state of Washington reported widespread power outages, and floods cut railway access to the Port of Vancouver. At least one person has died and several are missing across the region.

November 15, 2021, ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA: A vehicle is submerged in flood waters along a road in Abbotsford, B.C., Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. ABBOTSFORD CANADA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAc35_ 20211115_zaf_c35_042 Copyright: xJonathanxHaywardx

Canada: Thousands evacuated amid torrential rain, mudslides 16.11.2021

Rescuers used a helicopter to save motorists trapped by two mudslides. The downpours in British Columbia come on the heels of record summer temperatures.

Feature-Titel: Klimakrise Global - Was tun gegen die Flut? Feature-Nr.: 11430 Lizenzgeber: DW

The Global Climate Crisis - How to Tackle the Floods? 01.10.2021

Extreme weather is occurring more frequently worldwide. Rising sea levels and heavy rain are causing devastating floods. Most researchers agree that these are the consequences of climate change.

12.10.2021 Rescuers search for victims in a house buried by a landslide caused by Tropical Storm Kompasu in Baguio city, northern Philippines on Tuesday Oct. 12, 2021. A number of people have been killed and others were reported missing in landslides and flash flood set off by a storm that barreled through the tip of the northern Philippines overnight then blew away Tuesday, officials said. (AP Photo)

Storm Kompasu leaves trail of death in Philippines 14.10.2021

Fatalities have been reported in several regions after Tropical Storm Kompasu barreled across the Philippines, with climate change making the extreme rainfall increasingly deadly.