Deadly storm hits Canada

Torrential rains have triggered floods and landslides in the Canadian province of British Columbia. At least one person has died.
Helicopter rescue operation
The view from a rescue helicopter along the expressway near Agassiz, where hundreds of motorists were left stranded after a mudslide hit the area. During other search and rescue operations, one woman was found dead after being caught in a mudslide. At least two others were reported missing.
Severe flooding
Throughout British Columbia, hundreds of people were rescued from their cars by helicopter after severe flooding. In some places, the water levels have slowly receded. Local media reported that there was still no drinking water and no functioning sewage system.
Evacuations underway
Cows were trapped in high waters at a farm in Abbotsford. Because of the heavy rainfall, the authorities had ordered evacuations in the city close to Vancouver and in the community of Merritt. Power was down in 9,000 households.
Help promised
A man tries to rescue his cows out of the floods and onto dry land. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is closely monitoring the situation in British Columbia and stood ready to help "in any way possible." On Twitter, he urged, "Please stay safe." British Columbia's transportation minister called the severe weather "the worst storm in a century.“
Grain exports affected
The floods are also affecting grain exports. Transport is currently not possible due to the flooding of roads and railroad tracks. The drought earlier in the summer had already weakened this year's harvests. Canada is one of the world's largest suppliers of wheat and rapeseed.
No-go zones
In Abbotsford, the only way to get around in many places is by boat. Around 1,100 people were forced to leave their homes. Emergency shelters have been set up for those affected by the evacuations. The authorities expect that people will have to wait longer than a week before they can return home.
