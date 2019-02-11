Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok island

At least two people have been killed after a 'moderately strong' earthquake hit Indonesia's Lombok tourist island. At least 58 others have lost their lives in landslides in the country's Papua province.
Officials in Indonesia said on Sunday an earthquake triggered a landslide from the country's second highest volcano, Mount Rinjani. The 5.5 magnitude quake was felt across Lombok, a popular trekking destination.
Two tourists were killed in the landslide and 44 other people were injured, said an official from Indonesia's disaster agency. Dozens of people visiting the nearby Tiu Kelep waterfall were rescued.
Lombok, which is just east of Bali, was struck by from a major quake last August that killed more than 300 people and left thousands homeless.
Indonesia is located on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and regularly experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity.
Read more: Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world
Deadly flash floods
Flash floods and mudslides in the country's easternmost Papua province meanwhile killed at least 58 people and injured more than 70 others, local officials said Sunday. Thousands of people have been left homeless.
The flooding was due to torrential rain, which hit the provincial capital of Jayapura beginning Saturday.
Read more: Hundreds rescued in Australia after record flooding
Nine villages flooded
The water has submerged more than 150 houses in the badly hit Sentani area near Jayapura, said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.
He added that nine villages in Jayapura had been flooded and three bridges damaged.
"Waters have now receded, leaving mud, logs and other materials carried by the flash floods," Nugroho said in a statement, adding that the death toll "will probably increase because the evacuation process is still taking place and not all affected areas have been reached."
More than 4,000 people were staying in temporary shelters, with authorities, the Red Cross and volunteers helping the displaced.
The province's administration has declared a two-week emergency in order to get assistance from the central government.
Papua is Indonesia's easternmost province. It shares an island with the nation of Papua New Guinea.
Flooding is fairly common during Indonesia's rainy season, which runs from October to April. In January, floods and landslides killed at least 70 people on Sulawesi Island. Severe inundation triggered by downpours in West Java province earlier this month also prompted hundreds of people to flee their homes.
kw,cmb/cmk (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
At least one person has died and dozens remain trapped after the collapse of an illegal gold mine on the island of Sulawesi. Rescuers are scrambling to find survivors in the rubble. (27.02.2019)
UN agencies are aiding the rescue effort after tens of thousands of people were hit by floods across southeast Africa. The regional death toll has already reached 174 and hundreds more remain missing. (16.03.2019)
The Pacific Ring of Fire is aptly named. It's a string of volcanoes in the Pacific Ocean, and the region is prone to earthquakes. In fact, most earthquakes strike within the ring. Here's five facts. (27.12.2018)
The recent attack on construction workers in Papua has raised questions about Indonesian President Joko Widodo's strategy in the volatile region. The Papuan demand for autonomy is getting louder. (10.12.2018)
The number of dead from the 6.9-magnitude Lombok earthquake continues to rise as rescue teams search for survivors on the Indonesian island. The shallow quake left at least 80,000 people homeless. (08.08.2018)