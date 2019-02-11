 Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia′s Lombok island | News | DW | 17.03.2019

News

Deadly earthquake hits Indonesia's Lombok island

At least two people have been killed after a 'moderately strong' earthquake hit Indonesia's Lombok tourist island. At least 58 others have lost their lives in landslides in the country's Papua province.

Rescue workers looking for storm victims (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Basarnas)

Officials in Indonesia said on Sunday an earthquake triggered a landslide from the country's second highest volcano, Mount Rinjani. The 5.5 magnitude quake was felt across Lombok, a popular trekking destination. 

Two tourists were killed in the landslide and 44 other people were injured, said an official from Indonesia's disaster agency. Dozens of people visiting the nearby Tiu Kelep waterfall were rescued.  

Lombok, which is just east of Bali, was struck by from a major quake last August that killed more than 300 people and left thousands homeless. 

Indonesia is located on the geologically active Pacific Ring of Fire and regularly experiences earthquakes and volcanic activity.

Read more: Ring of Fire: Five facts about the most earthquake prone region in the world

Deadly flash floods 

Flash floods and mudslides in the country's easternmost Papua province meanwhile killed at least 58 people and injured more than 70 others, local officials said Sunday. Thousands of people have been left homeless.

The flooding was due to torrential rain, which hit the provincial capital of Jayapura beginning Saturday.

Read moreHundreds rescued in Australia after record flooding

Nine villages flooded

The water has submerged more than 150 houses in the badly hit Sentani area near Jayapura, said Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

He added that nine villages in Jayapura had been flooded and three bridges damaged. 

"Waters have now receded, leaving mud, logs and other materials carried by the flash floods," Nugroho said in a statement, adding that the death toll "will probably increase because the evacuation process is still taking place and not all affected areas have been reached."

A stream of mud that has swept away trees and houses

The rains triggered mudslides that buried dozens of homes in Sentani

More than 4,000 people were staying in temporary shelters, with authorities, the Red Cross and volunteers helping the displaced.

The province's administration has declared a two-week emergency in order to get assistance from the central government.

Papua is Indonesia's easternmost province. It shares an island with the nation of Papua New Guinea.

Flooding is fairly common during Indonesia's rainy season, which runs from October to April. In January, floods and landslides killed at least 70 people on Sulawesi Island. Severe inundation triggered by downpours in West Java province earlier this month also prompted hundreds of people to flee their homes.

  • Planet Earth (Getty Images/Bettmann Archive)
    More

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    'Rossby waves' unlock weather puzzle?

    "Breakthrough" insights into atmospheric dynamics are emerging from "high-maths" —scrutiny of satellite data, say scientists. Their Nature magazine article identifies "significant connections" between extreme rain events, often far apart. Their premise: global rainfall distribution stems "probably" from planetary waves named after the late Swedish-born American meteorologist Carl-Gustaf Rossby.

  • rescue boat in Townsville, Australia (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Rankin)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Deluged in Townsville, Queensland

    Normally, monsoon rains over northern Queensland last a "few days," says Australia's Bureau of Meteorology. Unprecedented downpours began a week ago, with more forecast and troops sent to a disaster zone. Evacuations have included these residents of Rossela, near Townsville, and German and Swiss tourists plucked from the Diamantina River catchment by a local farmer using his private helicopter.

  • Aerial photo of bushfires in Tasmania, Australia, among forest with river channel in foreground (picture-alliance/dpa/Tasmania Parks And Wildlife Service)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Tasmania scorched, wildfires

    Wildfires have scorched swaths of Tasmania, offshore from continental Australia's Victoria state, where residents last month faced a record heat wave. Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) blames the trend partly on record-warm southern Tasman Sea temperatures that have blocked rain-bearing cold weather fronts. These flow normally west-to-east under Australia toward New Zealand.

  • Orange-colored storm clouds off Los Angeles | USA Kalifornien (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Vogel)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Denuded California braces for Pacific storm

    Its hills denuded by recent drought-induced wildfires, California's central coast braced Saturday for another Pacific storm, with heavy rainfalls forecast. Santa Barbara County ordered evacuations from areas still clogged by past fire debris. Avalanche warnings were in place on the Sierra Nevada, loaded with snow from storms in January.

  • Chicago skyline (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/J. M. Osorio)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Chicago thawing

    The US Midwest, including Chicago, is thawing after a sudden two-day arctic vortex chill. At least 18 people died. Normally, the icy air mass swirling over the darkened North Pole during the winter stays ringed by the polar jet stream at about 60 degrees north. Stream weakening was also behind the prolonged 2018 European summer drought, according to Potsdam's PIK climate institute.

  • A apparent Red Cross worker back to the camera stands chest-deep in brown water in Indonesia's Sulawesi province. In the distance other persons wading. (Reuters/Antara Foto/S.M.Tikupadang)

    Just wild weather or climate disruption?

    Monsoon rains, Indonesia

    Indonesia, like much of Asia, weathers annual monsoon rains. Last Tuesday, the Sulawesi islands counted its toll: at least 70 people were killed as rivers burst their banks and landslides buried village homes. Authorities said a state of emergency would remain in place until February 6.

    Author: Ian P. Johnson


kw,cmb/cmk (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

