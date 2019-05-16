 Darknet cybercrime servers hosted in former NATO bunker in Germany | News | DW | 28.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Darknet cybercrime servers hosted in former NATO bunker in Germany

Police stormed a bunker hosting countless illegal darknet platforms in a quiet German town. The alleged owner of the operation was believed to be living in the underground data center that hosted criminal websites.

Police outside the darknet data servers in Traben-Trarbach

A cybercrime data center that was shut down by German authorities was housed inside a former NATO bunker in a sleepy riverside town, police revealed on Friday.

More than 600 law enforcement personnel including Germany's elite federal police unit, the GSG 9, were involved in an anti-cybercrime operation that took place in the town of Traben-Trarbach on the banks of the Mosel river.

Police officers succeeded in penetrating the building, a 5,000 square meter former NATO bunker with iron doors that goes five floors deep underground. The building was located on a 1.3-hectare (3.2 acre) property secured with a fence and surveillance cameras.

"We had to overcome not only real, or analog, protections; we also cracked the digital protections of the data center,” said regional police chief Johannes Kunz.

Read more: Darknet operator gets six years in connection with 2016 German shooting rampage

The target of the operation was a so-called "bulletproof hosting" service provider. Bulletproof hosters provide IT infrastructure that protects online criminal activity from government intervention.

In the raid, police seized 200 servers along with documents, cell phones, and large quantities of cash. Thursday's operation was the first time German investigators were able to apprehend a bulletproof hoster, according to German media outlets.

Watch video 01:35

German police claim victory against cyber crime

Cracking the security codes to access the contents of the servers was another difficult task for the police. On the servers, they found countless websites facilitating the illegal sale of drugs, weapons, counterfeit documents, and stolen data as well as sites distributing child pornography. The servers hosted Wall Street Market, formerly the second largest darknet market place for drugs in the word before law enforcement shut the platform down earlier this year.

The police arrested 13 people between the ages of 20 and 59 allegedly tied to the operation. Seven are held in custody. The ringleader is a 59-year-old Dutch man with ties to organized crime in the Netherlands. He established the server in Traben-Trarbach in 2013. While his official residency is listed in Singapore, he had been living in the bunker.

Read more: Miss Germany goes to police officer, cybercrime investigator

Legal complications

In Germany, service providers can't be prosecuted for hosting illegal websites unless it can be proven that they are aware of and supporting the illegal activity.

Processing the data found on the servers in this way will take months or years, says Jürgen Brauer, director of the public prosecutor's office in Koblenz.

"It's the first time in Germany that, instead of the shops or marketplaces, it is the ones who make it possible to commit the crimes that will be charged," he said.

DW recommends

Darknet operator gets six years in connection with 2016 German shooting rampage

A German court has found a 31-year-old man guilty of operating a platform that allowed a gunman to purchase his murder weapon. The presiding judge said the crime could not have happened without the platform. (19.12.2018)  

Miss Germany goes to police officer, cybercrime investigator

A police officer assigned to Stuttgart's inner city and cybercrime cases has been named Miss Germany. Nadine Berneis beat 15 other finalists for the title billed as Germany's longest-running beauty contest. (24.02.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German police claim victory against cyber crime  

Related content

Niederlande Den Haag - Europol Pressekonferenz zum Vorgehen gegen transnationale organisierte Cyberkriminalität

Huge international cybercrime ring dismantled 16.05.2019

Police in six countries have dismantled a cybercrime ring based in Eastern Europe that stole $100 million from thousands of victims worldwide. The GozNym malware was delivered via email to unsuspecting users.

Darknet Kriminalität l Symbolbild

Germany: 3 arrests in darknet 'Wall Street Market' probe 03.05.2019

Stolen data, forged documents and drugs were all sold on what is reportedly the world's second-biggest darknet platform. International police cooperation helped nab the suspects, who are also wanted by US prosecutors.

Deutschland Prozess um Waffenkauf vor Münchner Amoklauf

Darknet operator gets six years in connection with 2016 German shooting rampage 19.12.2018

A German court has found a 31-year-old man guilty of operating a platform that allowed a gunman to purchase his murder weapon. The presiding judge said the crime could not have happened without the platform.

Advertisement