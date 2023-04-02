Dancing with killer whales in Norway
Arthur Guerin-Boeri swims with orcas in the icy Arctic Ocean. For the world champion free diver, it's not just a sporting highlight. Above all, he wants to observe the animals in their natural environment.
Spotting whales
A fin emerges from the depths off the island of Spildra in the Arctic Circle in Norway: An orca, also known as a killer whale, has come up to the surface to breathe. The animals go hunting for herring here in the icy waters of the Kvaenangen Fjord.
Majestic experience
Arthur Guerin-Boeri has been waiting for this moment. The Frenchman takes a deep breath and dives into the Arctic Ocean, which is a frigid 3 degrees Celsius (37 degrees Fahrenheit). At times, Arctic winds even push the temperature of the seawater below freezing point. "I'm in the water next to two super-predators that accept me. It's majestic," the 38-year-old told the AFP news agency.
World champion in the Arctic ice
Guerin-Boeri is a five-time world champion in free diving under ice — that is, diving without an oxygen tank. He can dive more than 120 meters (394 feet) and hold his breath for several minutes. In Norway, however, his dives last only about 30 seconds. They take him about 15 meters down — and close to the orcas. The whales are usually not dangerous to humans.
Underwater ballet
For a week, Guerin-Boeri dove off the tiny snowy island in the far north, where only a handful of people live. "They move in a synchronized way, in a kind of ballet," the diver said. "I'd like to follow them but it's impossible, they move too fast and rapidly leave me behind."
Emerging into beauty
"In this environment, you forget the fatigue, the cold, the apprehension," Guerin-Boeri explained. On his trip to the Arctic Circle, he enjoyed nature above all. "When I reach the surface to breathe again, there are ice-covered cliffs around me... you're surrounded by beauty."
Rudimentary shelter
Between dives, Guerin-Boeri shelters from the unforgiving weather in this traditional Norwegian hut. The shelter, which looks more like a small hill, is made of wood and covered with soil and grass. Inside, a fire allows him to warm up.
Light in the polar night
There is hardly any daylight during the polar nights. Here, helpers are shining a spotlight to aid Guerin-Boeri. A storm also delayed the search for the orcas. Nevertheless, the effort was worth it, said the extreme sportsman. "I want to return to the essence of free diving: the exploration of the undersea world, making discoveries." He is already planning to return next winter.