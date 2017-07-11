Czech election: Opposition takes lead, set for lower house majority

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
With nearly all votes counted, the opposition coalition appears to have secured a slim majority, overtaking Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party. Opposition leader says they will start talks on forming a government.
The Czech centre-right and liberal opposition groups were set to gain a majority in the lower house holding a narrow lead during Saturday's parliamentary election.
With 98.1% of voting districts reporting results, premier Andrej Babis and his ANO party have fallen behind, holding 27.46% of the vote in the two-day election to determine 200 seats in the lower house of parliament.
Meanwhile, the Pirates/Mayors coalition leader Ivan Bartos said they will begin talks of forming the next government.
Babis, a Euroskeptic, was hoping to secure a second term in office despite a turbulent first term with many scandals.
"Ano" means yes in the Czech language.
Before Saturday's vote, Babis led a minority coalition government consisting of ANO and the Social Democrats, with the support of the Communists.
Throughout the campaign, Babis scapegoated asylum-seekers and refugees even though the Czech Republic is not home to very many. He also condemned the EU's climate change plans.
He has not ruled out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, a party that seeks an exit from the EU and hopes to hold a referendum on the country's NATO membership.
This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported Babis placed over $20 million in shell companies to purchase 16 properties in France as part of its "Pandora Papers" reports.
ar/rc (AP, Reuters)