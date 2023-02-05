  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Men help a woman cast her ballot
Voters in Cyprus seem to be more concerned about the economy and corruptionImage: YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU/REUTERS
PoliticsCyprus

Cyprus votes to elect new president

20 minutes ago

Opinion polls say none of the 14 contenders is expected to secure an outright majority in the first round of Cyprus' presidential election to replace Nicos Anastasiades.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N7IC

Voting in the Cyprus presidential elections began on Sunday as the second term of incumbent conservative President Nicos Anastasiades comes to an end.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) on Sunday with voting ending at 6 p.m.

Opinion polls predict no contender will secure an immediate outright majority, thereby triggering a runoff vote to be held on February 12.

Three frontrunners

Although there is a record 14 candidates, there are only two women contesting the elections. The winner needs 50% plus one vote to succeed President Anastasiades, who cannot run for a third term.

A man looks at the poster of presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides
Nikos Christodouldes is the former foreign minister of CyprusImage: Petros Karadjias/AP/picture alliance

The forerunners in the elections are former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodouldes, right-leaning Democratic Rally (DISY) party leader Averof Neophytou, and career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by the leftist Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL).

Christodoulides is regarded as the favorite.

"All polls indicate that Christodoulides is going to the second round. I would be very much surprised if he didn't reach it," said Andreas Theophanous of the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs. "And if he goes to the second round, he is predicted to win. Something radical has to happen to change this."

All three main contenders have been close associates of Anastasiades.

Corruption, economy poll issues

Cyprus was split as a result of a Greek military coup in 1974 and following Turkish military involvement.

The voting on Sunday is only being held in the Greek Cypriot part of the island, also the region where EU law and regulations apply.

The issue of the decades-old division seems to have lost its hold over the polls as the voters now seem to be more concerned about the economy and corruption, especially after the cash-for-passports scandal.

"Corruption is at the core of the discussion, the economy and daily life. The Cyprus problem is a secondary issue," said Giorgos Kentas, associate professor of international politics and governance at the University of Nicosia, told the AFP news agency.

Golden passports in Cyprus

ss/sms (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Black and white closeup of Pervez Musharraf

Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf dies, aged 79

Politics2 hours ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Namibia Laidlaw Peringanda Herero-Aktivist

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

Namibians remember Germany's colonial rule

SocietyFebruary 4, 202308:48 min
More from Africa

Asia

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks by phone with the Czech Republic's President elect Petr Pavel in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

Taiwan: Czech Republic president-elect elevates ties

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Bundeswehr conscripts in camouflage outfits squatting in high grass as they are being shown how to use machine guns

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

Germany debates reintroducing military conscription

SocietyFebruary 3, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Flowers and mementos are left in front of a garage where a young girl was shot dead.

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Cocaine capital: Antwerp fears drug-related attacks may rise

Society19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmon goes by MBS

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

Saudi Arabia: Executions thwart trust in reforms

PoliticsFebruary 3, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

Rosa Parks: Icon of US civil rights movement

HistoryFebruary 3, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Brazil's retired ship called Sao Paulo seen sailing across the Atlantic

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Brazil sinks warship in Atlantic amid environmental concerns

Nature and EnvironmentFebruary 4, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage