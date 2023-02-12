Conservative Nikos Christodoulides emphasized unity while casting his voteImage: Petros Karadjias/AP/dpa/picture alliance
Cyprus vote: Christodoulides slightly ahead, exit polls say
24 minutes ago
Exit polls gave conservative Nikos Christodoulides a small lead over his leftist rival Andreas Mavroyiannis in the runoff round of Cyprus presidential vote.
People in Cyprus voted on Sunday in a tightly contested presidential runoff, with exit polls favoring former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides over seasoned diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis.
But Christodoulides' lead was slight, with the early polls reported by the national broadcaster giving him between 50.5% and 53.5 percent of the vote.
Polling stations closed at 6:00 p. m. local time (1600 GMT).
Mavroyiannis is backed by the communist AKEL party, while Christodoulides split away from the ruling conservative Democratic Rally (DISY) and has received support from a number of smaller centrist and right-wing parties. DISY candidate Averof Neofytou came third in the first round of voting last week, causing the party to be left out of the final stage of the presidential race for the first time in its history.
Cyprus's ruling party has not thrown its support behind either candidate in the runoff.
Andreas Theophanous of the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs think tank said that many voters are likely to opt for "the least worse candidate — a characteristic in most elections, but more so in this one."
Electoral officials said that turnout had increased slightly compared to the first round, with 35.4% of registered voters having gone to the polls by noon.
Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades urged Cypriots to come out "en masse to participate in this electoral process."
"This is our duty. The people decide, the majority decides and the minority respects," he said.