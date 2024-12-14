Cyclone Chido kills multiple in Mayotte, batters Mozambique

Cyclone Chido was described as "unexpectedly violent" by new French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. The prefect of France's overseas territory of Mayotte said it was the worst cyclone to hit the islands since 1934.

At least 11 people have been killed on the Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, French authorities said on Sunday, as the storm headed towards the East African nation of Mozambique.

Cleanup is now underway in Mayotte, which is a French overseas territory.

"For the death toll, it's going to be complicated, because Mayotte is a Muslim land where the dead are buried within 24 hours," a French Interior Ministry official said.

Cyclone Chido appeared to have grown in power as it barreled toward Mozambique before making landfall around 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of the northern city of Pemba, weather services said.

The UN's children's welfare agency, UNICEF, said it was on the scene in Mozambique to provide help amid the storm, which it said had already caused some damage.

"Many homes, schools and health facilities have been partially or completely destroyed and we are working closely with government to ensure continuity of essential basic services," it said in a statement.

Devastation in Mayotte

After the cyclone hit Mayotte, new French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou told reporters in Paris that the storm damaged and destroyed government buildings, hospitals and makeshift housing.

He said there were concerns about access to food, water and sanitation in the relatively impoverished territory that's home to just over 300,000 people.

In a sign of the uncertainty after the storm, a junior government minister born in Mayotte, Thani Mohamed-Soilihi, had not heard from friends or family there since, Bayrou and his interior minister told reporters.

Mayotte is an Indian Ocean group of islands between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique.

Local prefect says storm the worst since 1934

"Everyone understands that this was a cyclone that was unexpectedly violent," Bayrou said, with Chido packing gusts of wind of up to 200 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.

The prefect of the overseas territory, Francois-Xavier Bieuville, wrote on Facebook: "Our island is at the moment deeply affected by the most violent and destructive cyclone that we have seen since 1934," the prefect of the overseas territory, Francois-Xavier Bieuville, wrote on Facebook. "Many of us have lost everything."

The archipelago was put on high alert and residents were told to stay indoors ahead of the storm.

Despite clear indications of damage at the airport in Pamandzi, the runway was still operational Image: DGAC/AFP

French government sending rescuers, firefighters

The airport runway, located in Pamandzi on one of the smaller islands just off the main body of land, across the water from the main city Mamoudzou, was still able to be used. Authorities were planning to use it only for military flights to transport water and food.

Interior Minister Retailleau said that 110 rescue workers and firefighters had been sent to the island, with reinforcements of another 140 to follow.

He said some 1,600 gendarmes and police were also on hand to keep order.

France's new government gathered at the Interior Ministry to discuss the situation in Mayotte on Saturday Image: Olivier Corsan/MAXPPP/dpa/picture alliance

"There was some looting, but very quickly, we reacted," he said.

Mayotte is significantly poorer than mainland France and has struggled with gang violence and social unrest for decades. These tensions were also stoked by a water shortage earlier this year.

