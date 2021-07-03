Visit the new DW website

Cyberbullying

Cyberbullying on the Internet is used to denigration, threaten, harass or bully.

Cyberbullying takes place in social networks, video portals, chat rooms, via instant messaging or pages specifically created for the purpose of bullying. Victims are ridiculed, slandered and harassed on the internet. In cases involving children and adolescents, it can lead to severe psychological problems, social isolation or even suicide.

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Round of 16 - England v Germany - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 29, 2021 Germany fans in the stands before the match Pool via REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Thousands in donations raised for German girl crying at Euro match 03.07.2021

A football fan has said he wanted to show the young Germany supporter that "not everyone in the UK is horrible." He also said he hopes his crowdfunding project will help raise awareness on cyberbullying.

ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein 17-Jähriger benutzt am 01.04.2015 in Würzburg das iPhone 6. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand /dpa (zu dpa «Studie: Smartphones setzen Kinder unter Stress» vom 01.10.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

COVID: More young people cyberbullied during lockdown 29.04.2021

Helplines have reported a rise in young people being cyberbullied during COVID-19 lockdowns. Left unaddressed, the effects of bullying can have a lasting impact on a person's life.
2020-11-13 16:03:28 Den Haag - Sadat Rahman hat den Internationalen Kinderfriedenspreis 2020 gewonnen. Aufgrund des Corona-Virus erfolgt die Präsentation teilweise online. Malala Yousafzai überreichte Rahman den Preis über einen Videolink. ANP REMKO DE WAAL |

Bangladeshi teen wins children's peace prize for anti-cyberbullying app 14.11.2020

A 17-year-old boy was awarded the International Children's Peace Prize for developing a mobile app that helped teenagers report cyberbullying. The app also provides useful tips about online behavior.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 07: South Korean pop group T-ara perform on stage during the 20th Dream Concert on June 7, 2014 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

K-pop: The scandals and tragedies of 2019 04.12.2019

South Korea's K-pop industry is hugely famous across Asia. While K-pop artists enjoy massive popularity among their fans, a series of scandals and untimely celebrity deaths have put a spotlight on K-pop's ugly side.
TOPSHOT - A child remains at an area affected by a drought on Earth Day in the southern outskirts of Tegucigalpa on April 22, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / ORLANDO SIERRA (Photo credit should read ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Children at risk of 'new threats' like climate change, warns UNICEF 18.11.2019

Children around the world are living longer, healthier lives, according to a UN report. But it's not all good news — young people today are also grappling with a host of new threats, from climate change to cyberbullying.
Antidepressants figures. PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. File photo dated 08/11/07 of a woman holding her head in her hands, as the number of antidepressant prescriptions dispensed in England exceeded 70 million last year, figures show. Issue date: Thursday March 28, 2019. A total of 70.9 million items to treat conditions including depression and anxiety were given out in 2018, according to data published by NHS Digital. See PA story HEALTH Prescriptions. Photo credit should read: David Cheskin/PA Wire URN:42020286 |

7 warning signs a teen may be suicidal 21.06.2019

With cyberbullying, the opioid epidemic and increased pressure on teens, suicide rates among young people have reached their highest point since 2000 in the US. Wherever you live, here are some signs to watch out for.
Klicksafe Symbolbilder zum Thema Cyber-Mobbing www.klicksafe.de/presse/pressebilder/

Cyberbullying: 'There are no safe spaces anymore' 12.04.2019

Bullying online can quickly bleed over into real life. Online comments can lead to physical attacks; explicit pictures sent to one person can make their way through the whole school. The key to stopping it: prevention.
This photo taken in 2009 and provided by Akubra Hats, shows Amy Dolly Everett in Brunette Downs in the Northern Territory, Australia. Hundreds of people are remembering Dolly who was known as the angelic face of the Australian bushmen's hat brand and whose family says she killed herself after being targeted by cyberbullying. A memorial service for Dolly was held in the tiny Northern Territory town of Katherine on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 near her family's cattle ranch. (Akubra Hats via AP) |

Online harassment blamed for Australian child model's death 12.01.2018

Australian child model Amy "Dolly" Everett killed herself after becoming a victim of cyberbullying, her family has said. Mourners drove many hundreds of miles to attend the memorial at her family's isolated cattle ranch.
11.12.2016 - Das Icon der Fotoplattform Instagram ist auf einem Monitor zu sehen, während weitere Icons daneben angeordnet sind, aufgenommen am 11.12.2016 in München (Bayern). Foto: Tobias Hase/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

The social media platforms with the most negative effects on mental health 18.07.2017

Cyberbullying, fear of missing out, anxiety: how badly does social media affect our mental health?
ARCHIV - Eine Frau sitzt vor einem Laptop und tippt auf einem i-Phone, aufgenommen am 22.08.2012 in Berlin. Foto: Sebastian Kahnert/dpa (Zu dpa Hausherr haftet nicht für illegale Uploads seiner Gäste vom 12.05.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

#Cybercrime: Woman stands up to blackmailer 29.10.2016

Taruna Aswani, a blackmailed woman, posted her story publicly on Facebook to stop the attacker. A very brave move that made huge waves on social media.
***ACHTUNG: Bild nur zur Berichterstattung über die Seite und/oder das Video verwenden!!!*** Quelle: https://www.facebook.com/benjamin.fokken

Outpouring over German teenager's video shows how serious bullying is 13.02.2015

Three million clicks and counting ... There has been a wave of support in response to a simple video posted online by a German teenager who is asking his peers to stand up to bullying. DW takes a look.
Internet Troll? Aufgenommen am 6. August 2008 Quelle: https://www.flickr.com/photos/annabialkowska/118051286

Internet trolls ruffling feathers at Twitter 10.02.2015

So called internet trolls have been harming users of social media for some time now. The victims have been mostly left to themselves. Now, Twitter CEO Dick Costolo wants to take the trolls to task.