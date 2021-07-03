Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Cyberbullying on the Internet is used to denigration, threaten, harass or bully.
Cyberbullying takes place in social networks, video portals, chat rooms, via instant messaging or pages specifically created for the purpose of bullying. Victims are ridiculed, slandered and harassed on the internet. In cases involving children and adolescents, it can lead to severe psychological problems, social isolation or even suicide.