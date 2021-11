Belgian colonial views: 'Tintin in the Congo'

For his second adventure, in 1931, Tintin was sent to the Belgian Congo. Shown here is a page of the album that Herge later redrew and colored for the books published by Casterman, like all his other early works. This volume was later criticized for its racist colonial views. Countries such as Belgium, Sweden, the UK and the US tried to have it banned or restrict its availability to children.