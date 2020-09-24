 Cryptocurrencies | Shift - Living in the Digital Age | DW | 11.03.2022

Shift

Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular worldwide – whether as an investment or as a means of payment. How do digital currencies work in everyday life and what should you know before you invest?

Pros & cons: Cryptocurrencies as an investment

Cryptocurrencies are booming and people are increasingly using them as investments. What should you know before investing in digital currency? SHIFT presents some of the major advantages and disadvantages.

 

The eNaira: Nigeria's digital currency

Cryptocurrencies have officially been banned in Nigeria since 2021. Instead, there is a state digital currency: the eNaira. It will benefit those sections of the population that do not have their own bank account.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 12.03.2022 – 06:15 UTC 
SAT 12.03.2022 – 15:45 UTC 
SAT 12.03.2022 – 17:15 UTC 
SAT 12.03.2022 – 21:15 UTC 
SUN 13.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC 
SUN 13.03.2022 – 14:15 UTC 
SUN 13.03.2022 – 18:15 UTC 

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4


DW Deutsch+ 

SAT 12.03.2022 – 06:15 UTC 
SUN 13.03.2022 – 09:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7| New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

