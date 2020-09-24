Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular worldwide – whether as an investment or as a means of payment. How do digital currencies work in everyday life and what should you know before you invest?
Pros & cons: Cryptocurrencies as an investment
Cryptocurrencies are booming and people are increasingly using them as investments. What should you know before investing in digital currency? SHIFT presents some of the major advantages and disadvantages.
The eNaira: Nigeria's digital currency
Cryptocurrencies have officially been banned in Nigeria since 2021. Instead, there is a state digital currency: the eNaira. It will benefit those sections of the population that do not have their own bank account.
