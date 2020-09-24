Pros & cons: Cryptocurrencies as an investment

Cryptocurrencies are booming and people are increasingly using them as investments. What should you know before investing in digital currency? SHIFT presents some of the major advantages and disadvantages.

The eNaira: Nigeria's digital currency

Cryptocurrencies have officially been banned in Nigeria since 2021. Instead, there is a state digital currency: the eNaira. It will benefit those sections of the population that do not have their own bank account.

