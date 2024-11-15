  1. Skip to content
Croatian PM fires health minister amid corruption scandal

November 15, 2024

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed his health minister, Vili Beros, on Friday, soon after the country's anti-corruption agency announced the arrest of a senior government official.

Minister of health of Croatia Vili Beros speaks on a press conference during the formation of the Emergency Helicopter Service at Clinical Hospital Firule, in Split, Croatia, on March 1, 2024.
Croatia's prime minister abruptly announced the dismissal of Health Minister Vili Beros amid reports of his detention in a raid by anti-corruption authoritiesImage: Zvonimir Barisin/PIXSELL/picture alliance

Croatia's prime minister sacked Health Minister Vili Beros early on Friday, as the minister was reportedly arrested during a police search of his home. 

"The prime minister dismissed Vili Beros from his ministerial post," a spokesman for PM Andrej Plenkovic's government said in a statement. 

This followed soon after anti-graft authorities in Croatia announced that a "senior government official" and several others had been detained on suspicion of corruption. 

Although the agency did not specify who was taken into custody, the Hina state news agency reported that it was Health Minister Beros. 

Doctors and hospital managers were among the other suspects in the investigation, according to newspaper reports. 

Hina and other news outlets reported that Beros' home was raided as part of the investigation and that the case pertained to hospital procurement. 

No other details were immediately available. 

msh/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)