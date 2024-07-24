Sometimes nature makes no sense. How can it be that the Philippine eagle lives off flying lemurs, palm civets and monkeys — all sizable creatures in their own right — and still be one of the most endangered raptors in the world? Critically endangered, in fact. At home on the islands of Luzon, Samar, Leyte and Mindanao, they number only a few hundred. Scientific name: Pithecophaga jefferyi.