 COVID travel restrictions: Switzerland

Travel in times of COVID

COVID travel restrictions: Switzerland

Anyone traveling in Europe must expect pandemic-related restrictions. Despite the omicron variant, some countries have fully relaxed restrictions. Here are the current rules for Switzerland.

Aerial view of Zurich, Switzerland.

Switzerland dropped nearly all of its COVID-19 restrictions on February 17

Entry regulations

Although the number of coronavirus infections remains high, it has not translated into increased hospitalizations. As a result, the Swiss government eased almost all COVID-19 restrictions on February 17. This means that those entering the country no longer need to present proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test or complete an entry form.

Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

COVID rules for daily life

People no longer have to show a COVID-19 certificate to enter bars, restaurants, theaters, concert halls and other venues.

The government has also done away with an attendance limit on large gatherings. Masks are only mandatory on public transport and in healthcare facilities, and only until the end of March.

Ski area around the Matterhorn mountain in Zermatt, Switzerland

Switzerland is a popular tourist destination at any time of the year, including for winter sports

