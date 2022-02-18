COVID travel restrictions: Greece

Entry regulations
Greece is battling a surge in the highly contagious omicron variant. Currently fully vaccinated travelers no longer have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter Greece. Anyone unvaccinated wishing to enter the country must take a COVID-19 test prior to arrival. Acceptable tests include either a negative molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival. Entry to Greece is mainly restricted to those who can also show proof of recovery or proof of vaccination. At least 14 days must have passed since the second dose of the vaccine was administered.
All arrivals to Greece must fill out a digital passenger locator form the day before arrival. A QR-code will be part of the document generated by the form, which you have to show at border control. Failing to produce the QR-code may result in a refusal to enter the country and a fine.
COVID rules for daily life
Strict rules apply for those who are unvaccinated. Many indoor spaces such as banks, public offices, retail outlets and shopping malls are now inaccessible to anyone who is not fully vaccinated. Restaurants and bars are open with restricted hours. Masks are mandatory both indoors and outdoors.
Under Greek law, local municipalities are also allowed to introduce mini-lockdowns with short notice if infection numbers rise rapidly. This chiefly means introducing nighttime curfews and banning live music.
Iconic European cities: Athens
You can't miss: The Acropolis
The limestone crag topped with ancient temple rising from the center of Athens is perhaps the main postcard-perfect image associated with Greece. But the historical site also has a lot to offer visitors. In addition to the iconic Parthenon, there are several other historical buildings to explore during a visit, including the Erechtheion, the Temple of Athena Nike and the Propylaia.
Iconic European cities: Athens
Must-see museum: Acropolis Museum
It's not enough to simply visit the Acropolis. You must make a stop at the Acropolis museum. It holds 3,000 artifacts from the Acropolis archaeological site, including highlights such as the life-sized karyatides pictured here. The contemporary building is also a work of art in itself: it was completed in 2009 by renowned Bernard Tschumi Architects.
Iconic European cities: Athens
Insider tip: How to beat the crowds at the Acropolis
Hint: The early bird catches the worm. The Acropolis is known for drawing crowds, and, in order to avoid them, the best time to go is early morning, between 8 and 10 a.m. If you're visiting during the hotter months, you'll want to get an early start on sightseeing before the sweltering heat hits anyway.
Iconic European cities: Athens
Best green space: Ancient Agora
The large site filled with relics from antiquity is an oasis in the middle of the urban jungle that is central Athens. It's also a historical site, which means that you'll need to pay entrance, but it's well-worth it. Don't miss having a look at the ancient temple of Hephaestus and the lifelike busts displayed in the museum on the site, located in a reconstructed stoa built in 150 BCE.
Iconic European cities: Athens
What to try: Souvlaki
Greece's famous street food is not only convenient, but tasty, too. The skewers of chicken or pork, typically served with potatoes or in a pita for a pocket book-friendly price, also have a long history. References to souvlaki are found in Homer's "Iliad" and writings of Aristotle. For the most authentic souvlaki, try places that are busy and full of locals
Iconic European cities: Athens
Best place to hear music: The Odeon of Herodes Atticus
While you'll find a number of musicians playing live Greek music in taverns and "kafeneio," or cafes, around the city, one venue for hearing a concert or seeing a performance tops them all. The Odeon of Herodes Atticus is an ancient Roman theater on the southern slope of the Acropolis. Now, festivals, music and theater performances take place on this stage with a view.
Iconic European cities: Athens
Best view: Lycabettus
Rising 277 meters (908 feet) above sea level, Lycabettus Hill is one of the best places to get a bird's-eye view of Athens, including the Acropolis and the Aegean sea beyond. Take a winding hike upwards or the funicular to reach the foot of whitewashed Agios Georgios church to find your preferred vista. It's best to visit around sunset for the full effect.
Iconic European cities: Athens
Top cultural hub: Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Complex
Opened in 2016, this state-of-the-art cultural center located in southern Athens has enough to keep visitors busy for days. Designed by star architect Renzo Piano, it features the National Library of Greece, a top-notch opera house that's home to the Greek National Opera, restaurants and a large-park dotted with sculptures that's perfect for getting lost in.
Iconic European cities: Athens
Best neighborhood to get lost in: Plaka
In the shadow of the Acropolis, the neighborhood of Plaka is Athens' oldest historic neighborhood and was built on the site of ancient Athens. Although parts of this neighborhood are full of tacky tourist souvenirs shops, allow yourself to get lost in the labyrinth of smaller back streets and alleys, taking in the neoclassical architecture and occasional ruins as you go.
Iconic European cities: Athens
Best escape from the city center: Athens Riviera
While there's little comparison to many of Greece's baby-blue waters, the good news is that anyone staying in Athens need not leave the mainland to enjoy a day at the beach. The coast south of the city center has a number of beaches with sunbeds, as well as cafes and bars from which to enjoy the beach vibe, such as the beach of Glyfada, pictured.
Author: Sarah Hucal