COVID travel restrictions: Greece

Entry regulations

Greece is battling a surge in the highly contagious omicron variant. Currently fully vaccinated travelers no longer have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter Greece. Anyone unvaccinated wishing to enter the country must take a COVID-19 test prior to arrival. Acceptable tests include either a negative molecular PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or an antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival. Entry to Greece is mainly restricted to those who can also show proof of recovery or proof of vaccination. At least 14 days must have passed since the second dose of the vaccine was administered.

All arrivals to Greece must fill out a digital passenger locator form the day before arrival. A QR-code will be part of the document generated by the form, which you have to show at border control. Failing to produce the QR-code may result in a refusal to enter the country and a fine.

COVID rules for daily life

Strict rules apply for those who are unvaccinated. Many indoor spaces such as banks, public offices, retail outlets and shopping malls are now inaccessible to anyone who is not fully vaccinated. Restaurants and bars are open with restricted hours. Masks are mandatory both indoors and outdoors.

Under Greek law, local municipalities are also allowed to introduce mini-lockdowns with short notice if infection numbers rise rapidly. This chiefly means introducing nighttime curfews and banning live music.

