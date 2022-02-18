COVID travel restrictions: Czech Republic

Entry regulations

The completion of a digital entry form is mandatory for everyone upon arrival to the Czech Republic. All arrivals must now also show a negative PCR test result. This applies even for those who are fully vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months. Persons who have received a third booster shot are, however, exempt.

Many EU states, among them Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, Finland and France, fall into the dark red, high-risk category. Persons from these places must register and take an additional PCR COVID-19 test five to seven days after arrival.

COVID rules for daily life

FFP2 masks are compulsory in all indoor areas outside the home, even on public transport. Outside, this applies if a minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained.

Access to restaurants, hotels, sporting events or visits to museums or monuments, for example, is only granted to those who have been fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19. Bars, restaurants, nightclubs, discotheques and casinos are closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. At restaurants a maximum of four people or only people from one household may sit at a table. A maximum of ten people are allowed to gather indoors and outdoors.

