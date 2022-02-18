 COVID travel restrictions: Czech Republic | DW Travel | DW | 18.02.2022

Travel in times of COVID

COVID travel restrictions: Czech Republic

Travel in Europe is subject to restrictions due to the COVID pandemic. The omicron variant has led to higher numbers of infections, but fewer hospitalizations. These are the current rules in the Czech Republic.

Aerial view of Prague and the Danube river, Czech Republic.

Before COVID-19, Prague was one of Europe's most popular city break destinations

Entry regulations

The completion of a digital entry form is mandatory for everyone upon arrival to the Czech Republic. All arrivals must now also show a negative PCR test result. This applies even for those who are fully vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six months. Persons who have received a third booster shot are, however, exempt.

Many EU states, among them Belgium, Denmark, Croatia, Finland and France, fall into the dark red, high-risk category. Persons from these places must register and take an additional PCR COVID-19 test five to seven days after arrival.

COVID rules for daily life

FFP2 masks are compulsory in all indoor areas outside the home, even on public transport. Outside, this applies if a minimum distance of 1.5 meters cannot be maintained.

Access to restaurants, hotels, sporting events or visits to museums or monuments, for example, is only granted to those who have been fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19. Bars, restaurants, nightclubs, discotheques and casinos are closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. At restaurants a maximum of four people or only people from one household may sit at a table. A maximum of ten people are allowed to gather indoors and outdoors.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Prag (CzechTourism/Martin Rak)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Prague - living past

    In the center of the country lies the capital Prague. It is called the "Golden City" because of its more than 500 gilded tower domes. Gothic and Baroque styles dominate the cityscape. Prague has been a political and cultural center in Europe since the middle ages, formed by artists, architects and scientists. Today, Prague is one of the ten most visited cities in Europe.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Touristen auf der historischen Karlsbrücke (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/F. Bienewald)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Charles Bridge - bustling with tourists

    Every Prague tourist crosses it at least once: The 14th century Charles Bridge is a landmark of the city. It crosses the Vltava River and connects the old town with the castle. The pedestrian bridge has a fairground feel during the day, with artists, souvenir dealers and live music. 30 baroque sculptures adorn the stone bridge and turn it into a huge open-air gallery.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Böhmisches Paradies, Schloss Hruba Skala (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/T. Mueller)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Bohemian Paradise

    Along with Moravia and Silesia, Bohemia is one of the historical countries that make up the Czech Republic today. The Bohemian paradise in the north of the country is popular with hikers - with sandstone cliffs, wildly romantic castles and palaces. Hrubá Skalá Castle, for example, is now a hotel built on a plateau. Guests can walk up a rock staircase directly into the mountain world.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Ski-Fahren in Tschechien (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Taneèek/CTK)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Giant Mountains - small and high

    In the north is Krkonoše or the Giant Mountains, the highest and most visited Czech mountain range. It's been a national park since 1953. Good snow conditions, numerous slopes and moderate prices for ski lifts and accommodation attract winter sports fans from home and abroad. The area of the Giant Mountains is not so big: it is only 36 kilometers (22.3 miles) as the crow flies.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Böhmische Schweiz, Prebischtor (picture-alliance/M. Vennemann)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Bohemian Switzerland - climbing sandstone rocks

    Known as Saxon Switzerland on the German side, this mountain range continues on the Czech side. Hikers and climbers feel at home in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park. The best known attraction is the Prebischtor, Europe's largest natural sandstone rock bridge. However, daredevils have not been permitted here since 1982: Due to strong erosion the bridge is not accessible.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Markt Kolonnade (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/J. Hubatka)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Bath culture - sipping healing water

    There's a long tradition of health spas in Bohemia. Karlovy Vary is one of the most famous health resorts in the world. Since the middle ages, the mineral springs with a temperature of more than 60 degrees Celsius (140°F) have been used for healing baths and drinking cures. In historical colonnades, such as the Market Colonnade, there are medicinal fountains, from which spa guests scoop water.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Schloss Lednice (Czech Tourism)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Palaces, castles, fortresses

    There are unusually many castles, palaces and fortifications in the Czech Republic, more than 2000 in fact. Lednice Castle in the southeast is one of the most visited architectural sites in the Czech Republic and, as part of the Lednice-Valtice cultural landscape, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The area was established in the 17th century and is the largest park landscape in the world.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Villa Tugendhat (CzechTourism/Ales Motejl)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Modern architecture - Villa Tugendhat

    World-class modern architecture can be seen in Brno, the second largest city after Prague. From 1928 the German architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe had the Villa Tugendhat built there. It was to become the home of the textile entrepreneurs Fritz and Grete Tugendhat and is today regarded as a milestone in modern architecture.

  • Bildergalerie Zehn Gründe für Tschechien | Pilsner Urquell Brauerei (picture-alliance/JOKER/V. Vasku/est&ost)

    Travel tips for the Czech Republic

    Famous brewing art - Czech beer

    Whether Budweiser, Staropramen, Gambrinus or Pilsner Urquell - Czech beer is world famous. In Bohemia, hops thrive, and beer has been brewed here for centuries. And it is so good that today it is a Czech national drink. Beer consumption in the Czech Republic is the highest in the world. Excellent beer - certainly another good reason for a trip to the Czech Republic!

    Author: Christina Deicke (sbc)


