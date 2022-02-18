COVID travel restrictions: Austria

Entry regulations

While travel to Austria is possible, entry requirements have now become far more strict. Fully vaccinated arrivals, or those who have recovered from COVID-19, must also produce proof of a recent booster jab or negative PCR test. Failure to show either results in a ten-day quarantine.

Those who are not vaccinated, and those who have not recovered from COVID-19, must likewise quarantine for ten days after first completing an entry form. They can end isolation with a negative test after five days at the earliest.

COVID rules for daily life

Austria has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, no longer demanding proof of vaccination or recent recovery as a requirement to enter shops and museums. People in the country can now enter these public places as long as they are wearing FFP2 masks.

Curbs on the number of people attending public events have also been eased. However, spectators will have to wear face masks at events such as football matches. People in Austria will be allowed back into restaurants and other places that were previously only for vaccinated or recovered people, starting February 19, if they have tested negative. This rule applies to tourists as well. Previously, only those vaccinated or recovered were allowed to dine out.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna Top historical site to visit: Schönbrunn Palace Schönbrunn Palace is unarguably one of the most visited sights in the country; no visit to Vienna would complete without a trip to see it. The former summer residence of the Habsburg royal dynasty, the palace and its large park were designated a World Heritage Site in 1996. Inside the grounds is the Schönbrunn Zoo, which was founded in 1752 making it Europe's oldest zoo.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna A church not to miss: St. Stephen's Cathedral St. Stephen's Cathedral, which the Viennese affectionately call "Steffl," is one of Vienna's landmarks and the city's most-visited sight. Construction began in the 12th century, but its highlight, the south tower, was not built until 75 years later in 1359. Those who are not prone to claustrophobia could brave the thin staircase up to the tower room for stunning view over the Austrian capital.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna A glimpse at royal life: The Hofburg Palace complex For centuries, this impressive Renaissance building complex was the home of the imperial family, the Habsburgs. Today, the complex has a variety of uses — it's the official residence of the Austrian President and also houses the Austrian National Library, various museums and the Hofburg Chapel. Our tip: Take a guided tour of the Spanish Riding School to meet its stars: the Lipizzan stallions.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna Best green space: The Volksgarten The park, which is open to the public and free of charge, is perfect for resting tired legs while exploring the city. It's easy to find, since it's located right next to the Hofburg palace complex. Don't miss the rose garden, which is home to more than 3000 rose bushes of over 200 varieties. It's so romantic that it's often used as the backdrop for wedding photos.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna More than just a park: The Prater Formerly an imperial hunting ground, the Prater park is iconic in Vienna. One of its main attractions is the Wurstelprater amusement park. We recommend taking a spin on the famous Giant Ferris Wheel. Towering at 65 meters (213 feet) it was built in 1897 to celebrate Emperor Franz Joseph's 50th year on the throne. It also offers a grew view of the Danube river.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna Best venue for music: The Staatsoper One of the world's most important opera houses, the Vienna Staatsoper, aka the Vienna State Opera opened in 1869 with Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni." The 1,709-seat Renaissance revival building hosts around 350 performances of operas and ballets each season. Going to the opera doesn't have to break the bank: Cheap opera tickets are available but can sell out quickly, so be sure to book in advance.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna Coffeehouse culture: Franziskanerplatz Vienna is famous for its coffeehouses, with some tracing their roots back to the 19th century when they were frequented by Freud and Trotsky. Instead of going to popular ones like the upscale Café Sacher, seek out smaller cafes to avoid crowds of tourists, such as "Kleines Café" on Franziskanerplatz. Wherever you go, don't forget to try a piece of Sacher-Torte chocolate cake, a Viennese staple.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna Unique excursion: Donau Island Danube island lies between the Danube river and an excavated canal and is easily reachable from central Vienna via subway. The 21-kilometer (13 mile) island is a popular destination for outdoor activities like biking and picnicking. In the summer, you'll find many people enjoying the sandy beach and swimming areas, as well as one of the world's largest floating trampolines.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna Where to eat: The Naschmarkt Take a culinary trip around the world while staying smack in the center of Vienna. In the Naschmarkt, which in Englisch means the "nibble market", some 120 market stalls and restaurants offer a selection of dishes from around the globe, ranging from Wiener Schnitzel to Vietnamese soups. Don't miss the Saturday flea market, which offers plenty of opportunities to hunt for unique treasures.

Iconic European Cities: Vienna Best sunset spot: The Kahlenberg For great city views, especially at dusk, head to the Kahlenberg, a mountain located in the Vienna Woods. On a clear day, you can see all the way to the Little Carpathian mountain range in Slovakia. If you want to go really high, climb to the top of the Stephaniewarte observation tower. It was built in 1887 and stands on the highest point of the Kahlenberg. Author: Sophie Dissemond



Restrictions will be further eased on March 5, when the hospitality sector won't have to shut doors at midnight anymore and events can take place without restrictions. It will not be required to show the country's so-called green pass, which provides evidence of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19. The requirement to wear a mask will remain in certain establishments, such as retail stores or hospitals.

Currently, winter sports enthusiasts must show proof of vaccination or recovery to use cable cars, gondola lifts and access ski cabins. Apres-ski venues generally remain closed. Otherwise, a general curfew of midnight applies.

Until March 5, FFP2 masks must be worn in all publicly accessible indoor spaces and on public transport. Masks must be worn outdoors anywhere a distance of more than 2 meters cannot be maintained.

