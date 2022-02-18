COVID travel restrictions: Austria

Entry regulations
While travel to Austria is possible, entry requirements have now become far more strict. Fully vaccinated arrivals, or those who have recovered from COVID-19, must also produce proof of a recent booster jab or negative PCR test. Failure to show either results in a ten-day quarantine.
Those who are not vaccinated, and those who have not recovered from COVID-19, must likewise quarantine for ten days after first completing an entry form. They can end isolation with a negative test after five days at the earliest.
Main article: What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?
COVID rules for daily life
Austria has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, no longer demanding proof of vaccination or recent recovery as a requirement to enter shops and museums. People in the country can now enter these public places as long as they are wearing FFP2 masks.
Curbs on the number of people attending public events have also been eased. However, spectators will have to wear face masks at events such as football matches. People in Austria will be allowed back into restaurants and other places that were previously only for vaccinated or recovered people, starting February 19, if they have tested negative. This rule applies to tourists as well. Previously, only those vaccinated or recovered were allowed to dine out.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
Top historical site to visit: Schönbrunn Palace
Schönbrunn Palace is unarguably one of the most visited sights in the country; no visit to Vienna would complete without a trip to see it. The former summer residence of the Habsburg royal dynasty, the palace and its large park were designated a World Heritage Site in 1996. Inside the grounds is the Schönbrunn Zoo, which was founded in 1752 making it Europe's oldest zoo.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
A church not to miss: St. Stephen's Cathedral
St. Stephen's Cathedral, which the Viennese affectionately call "Steffl," is one of Vienna's landmarks and the city's most-visited sight. Construction began in the 12th century, but its highlight, the south tower, was not built until 75 years later in 1359. Those who are not prone to claustrophobia could brave the thin staircase up to the tower room for stunning view over the Austrian capital.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
A glimpse at royal life: The Hofburg Palace complex
For centuries, this impressive Renaissance building complex was the home of the imperial family, the Habsburgs. Today, the complex has a variety of uses — it's the official residence of the Austrian President and also houses the Austrian National Library, various museums and the Hofburg Chapel. Our tip: Take a guided tour of the Spanish Riding School to meet its stars: the Lipizzan stallions.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
Best green space: The Volksgarten
The park, which is open to the public and free of charge, is perfect for resting tired legs while exploring the city. It's easy to find, since it's located right next to the Hofburg palace complex. Don't miss the rose garden, which is home to more than 3000 rose bushes of over 200 varieties. It's so romantic that it's often used as the backdrop for wedding photos.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
More than just a park: The Prater
Formerly an imperial hunting ground, the Prater park is iconic in Vienna. One of its main attractions is the Wurstelprater amusement park. We recommend taking a spin on the famous Giant Ferris Wheel. Towering at 65 meters (213 feet) it was built in 1897 to celebrate Emperor Franz Joseph's 50th year on the throne. It also offers a grew view of the Danube river.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
Best venue for music: The Staatsoper
One of the world's most important opera houses, the Vienna Staatsoper, aka the Vienna State Opera opened in 1869 with Mozart's opera "Don Giovanni." The 1,709-seat Renaissance revival building hosts around 350 performances of operas and ballets each season. Going to the opera doesn't have to break the bank: Cheap opera tickets are available but can sell out quickly, so be sure to book in advance.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
Coffeehouse culture: Franziskanerplatz
Vienna is famous for its coffeehouses, with some tracing their roots back to the 19th century when they were frequented by Freud and Trotsky. Instead of going to popular ones like the upscale Café Sacher, seek out smaller cafes to avoid crowds of tourists, such as "Kleines Café" on Franziskanerplatz. Wherever you go, don't forget to try a piece of Sacher-Torte chocolate cake, a Viennese staple.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
Unique excursion: Donau Island
Danube island lies between the Danube river and an excavated canal and is easily reachable from central Vienna via subway. The 21-kilometer (13 mile) island is a popular destination for outdoor activities like biking and picnicking. In the summer, you'll find many people enjoying the sandy beach and swimming areas, as well as one of the world's largest floating trampolines.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
Where to eat: The Naschmarkt
Take a culinary trip around the world while staying smack in the center of Vienna. In the Naschmarkt, which in Englisch means the "nibble market", some 120 market stalls and restaurants offer a selection of dishes from around the globe, ranging from Wiener Schnitzel to Vietnamese soups. Don't miss the Saturday flea market, which offers plenty of opportunities to hunt for unique treasures.
Iconic European Cities: Vienna
Best sunset spot: The Kahlenberg
For great city views, especially at dusk, head to the Kahlenberg, a mountain located in the Vienna Woods. On a clear day, you can see all the way to the Little Carpathian mountain range in Slovakia. If you want to go really high, climb to the top of the Stephaniewarte observation tower. It was built in 1887 and stands on the highest point of the Kahlenberg.
Author: Sophie Dissemond
Restrictions will be further eased on March 5, when the hospitality sector won't have to shut doors at midnight anymore and events can take place without restrictions. It will not be required to show the country's so-called green pass, which provides evidence of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19. The requirement to wear a mask will remain in certain establishments, such as retail stores or hospitals.
Currently, winter sports enthusiasts must show proof of vaccination or recovery to use cable cars, gondola lifts and access ski cabins. Apres-ski venues generally remain closed. Otherwise, a general curfew of midnight applies.
Until March 5, FFP2 masks must be worn in all publicly accessible indoor spaces and on public transport. Masks must be worn outdoors anywhere a distance of more than 2 meters cannot be maintained.
The beauty of Austria
Alpine republic with natural diversity
Between Burgenland and Lake Constance some 8.8 million Austrians live in nine provinces. In terms of landscape, the Republic is above all one thing: mountainous. Almost two thirds of Austria's territory is made up of alpine high mountains such as pictured here the Hochtannbergpass in Vorarlberg, the westernmost of the nine provinces.
The beauty of Austria
Vienna is the capital
No other building is more symbolic for the former size and power of the Austrian Empire than Schönbrunn Palace in Vienna. Until 1918, it was the summer residence of the Habsburg monarchs and is now part of the UNESCO World Heritage - and with 3.7 million visitors a year it is the most visited sight in Austria.
The beauty of Austria
Lower Austria's answer to the beer garden
In summer, Viennese people traditionally flee to the hilly green countryside outside the city. A popular destination is the Weinviertel, Lower Austria's largest wine-growing region. Its trademark: the picturesque lanes, lined with wine cellars, wineries and gardens like here at the Galgenberg. Every summer they are transformed into "Heurigen", so taverns in which winegrowers serve their wine.
The beauty of Austria
In harmony with nature in Burgenland
Austria's lowest point is in the vast plains of the Burgenland: Lake Neusiedl is only 117 meters (384 ft.) above sea level. Rare birds such as spoonbills and black-winged stilts are at home on the protected shores of the National Park. With around 300 hours of sunshine a year, Lake Neusiedl is a popular holiday destination.
The beauty of Austria
"The Friendly Alien": the futuristic landmark in Styria
The Museum of Contemporary Art looks like an alien in the middle of the baroque old town of Graz. 1500 curved panels form the unmistakable skin of the biomorphic structure. Fitted with light trunks, the museum rooms below are supplied with light. Opened in 2003, the "friendly alien" has been a landmark of Graz ever since.
The beauty of Austria
Photographed millions of times: Hallstatt in Upper Austria
Salt has been mined here for 3000 years, today tourism fills the coffers. The small lakeside village Hallstatt in the foothills of the Alps since becoming an Instagram favorite has suffered from too many day visitors. It's rarely empty even at a height of 360 meters on the Skywalk "World Heritage View" in the Hallstatt-Dachstein cultural landscape — both a natural and cultural heritage site.
The beauty of Austria
Mozart and music city Salzburg
The alpine west of Austria begins in the Salzburger Land region. A visit to the state capital of the same name is a must. A stroll through the old town leads inevitably into Getreidegasse, past Mozart's birthplace. The fortress Hohensalzburg above the city is the best vantage point over the baroque houses in Salzburg.
The beauty of Austria
Austria's Route 66 or beautiful views in Carinthia
Fans of views, tarmac and adrenaline drive further south to the Grossglockner high alpine road. The fortified mountain road, opened in 1935, winds its way up 48 kilometers (30 mi), past an overwhelming abundance of alpine beauty. The mountain slopes are also home to marmots. At the end, the Grossglockner, Austria's highest mountain at 3798 meters and landmark, is within reach.
The beauty of Austria
Hiking and culinary delights in Vorarlberg
The number one culinary raw material in Vorarlberg is cheese from the Bregenzerwald. In summer you can hike through a landscape full of pastures, flowering meadows and alpine meadows. Those interested can learn a lot about traditional alpine farming and cheese production on the Käsestraße - literally Cheese Route. Either way it' simply a region for connoisseurs.
Author: Frederike Müller