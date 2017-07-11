COVID digest: Hong Kong mulls lockdown amid omicron wave

Hong Kong is reeling under a crushing wave of omicron infections, with hospital systems stretched thin and dead bodies piled up at hospitals as mortuaries are filled up to capacity, Tony Ling, president of Hong Kong Public Doctors' Association, said on Monday.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan told Hong Kong Commercial Radio Monday that authorities were "discussing" imposing a citywide lockdown when asked about it, which marks a u-turn from the government's previously held position to test people through March instead of locking people down.

"From a public health perspective, to bring out the best effect of compulsory universal testing, we need to reduce people's movement to some extent," she added. People should stay at home and avoid going out as much as possible, Chan said.

Hong Kong reported 87 deaths on Monday, health authorities said. It is set to report a record daily high of 34,466 new COVID cases Monday, Chinese Central TV (CCTV) reported.

The city-state announced 83 deaths, along with 26,000 new infections, on Sunday alone. Before the omicron wave, Hong Kong recorded just 2,000 cases since the pandemic began.

Watch video 02:01 Hong Kong reports highest COVID case count to date

Here are the latest major developments from coronavirus from around the world:

Asia-Pacific

South Korea will lift temporarily lift a requirement for people to produce vaccines passes or negative COVID-19 tests, authorities announced Monday. The move should ease the strain on testing centers and direct resources to fight a surge in infections, Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol told a COVID-19 response meeting.

South Korea reported 139, 626 new COVID cases and 117 deaths as of midnight Sunday. Though cases have slightly dropped from a record high of 171, 442 cases on Wednesday last week, the number of critical cases has risen.

Watch video 01:29 South Korea business owners shave heads in COVID-19 curb protest

New Zealand is ending a requirement for travelers visiting to isolate themselves for a week beginning Wednesday, Prime Ministre Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

The move initially applies to New Zealanders since tourists aren't allowed to visit the country yet.

Ardern said she knew the move would be "welcome news" to those waiting to see their families. "We can't wait to see you," she added. Ardern said Monday her Cabinet was considering opening the country to tourists before July.

Philippine's capital Manila is set to be placed on the lowest COVID-19 alert level at the beginning of next week, a government official said Sunday.

This means most businesses, including restaurants, cafes, gyms, cinemas, can operate at full capacity. People would still have to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

Europe

Germany reported 62, 349 new cases and 24 deaths Monday, according to the Robert Koch Institute public health agency. The numbers represent a drop from cases last week, when German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach warned people about easing COVID restrictions too soon.

The total number of COVID cases stands at 14,745,107 and deaths at 122,702.

Americas

The US Congress lifted a mask requirement ahead of Tuesday's State of the Union address, the Congress' Office of the Attending Physician said Sunday. The mask requirement, which had been in place for nearly two years, has now been lifted on the House floor, meaning that people choose to wear or not wear masks.

US federal regulators last week eased indoor mask-wearing guidelines for much of the country, depending on whether people were deemed low, medium, or at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

rm/rc (Reuters, AP)