COVID-19 Special: COVID surge overwhelms Java's undertakers

In early summer 2021, Indonesia became the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. On the island of Java, volunteers help bury the dead.
French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.
Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.
As the COVID surge in Indonesia continues, the situation on Java, the archipelago's most populated island, is improving. However, poor health infrastructure in other far-flung regions threatens to prolong the crisis.
Employees in Italy could face suspension without pay for failing to show a "green pass." Meanwhile, Australia moves toward reopening its borders for the first time since March 2020. Follow DW for the latest.
