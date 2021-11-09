 COVID-19 Special: COVID surge overwhelms Java′s undertakers | Covid-19 Special | DW | 15.10.2021

Covid-19 Special

COVID-19 Special: COVID surge overwhelms Java's undertakers

In early summer 2021, Indonesia became the global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. On the island of Java, volunteers help bury the dead.

Read also

A medical worker administers a dose of the Comirnaty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Coronavirus digest: France tightens vaccine restrictions on the elderly 10.11.2021

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that people over 65 years old will soon need a booster jab to have a valid health pass. Meanwhile, Denmark is planning to reintroduce restrictions. DW has the latest.

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over

The coronavirus pandemic is far from over 05.11.2021

Some countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. Global data trends show that the pandemic isn't over yet. DW sums up the current situation in three charts.

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient inside a temporary tent erected outside the emergency ward for accommodating the lack of beds at a government-run hospital amid the surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

COVID: Why Indonesia is unable to rein in the pandemic 11.08.2021

As the COVID surge in Indonesia continues, the situation on Java, the archipelago's most populated island, is improving. However, poor health infrastructure in other far-flung regions threatens to prolong the crisis.

Italy, Tuscany region, Arezzo, September 15, 2021 : Covid 19 emergency, the first day of school. The reopening of schools, after a period of summer holiday, in the picture pass certificate control (green pass), Credit:Daiano Cristini / Avalon

Coronavirus digest: Italy extends COVID-19 'green pass' to all workplaces 17.09.2021

Employees in Italy could face suspension without pay for failing to show a "green pass." Meanwhile, Australia moves toward reopening its borders for the first time since March 2020. Follow DW for the latest.