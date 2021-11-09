COVID-19 Special: Are vaccines safe for pregnant women?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Unvaccinated pregnant women are increasingly being hospitalized with COVID-19. Doctors urge moms-to-be around the world to get the jab.
The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.
Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.
How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.
