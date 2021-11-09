 COVID-19 Special: Are vaccines safe for pregnant women? | Covid-19 Special | DW | 21.10.2021

Covid-19 Special

COVID-19 Special: Are vaccines safe for pregnant women?

Unvaccinated pregnant women are increasingly being hospitalized with COVID-19. Doctors urge moms-to-be around the world to get the jab.

Watch video 12:01

Read also

Carter Dickerson, 5, embraced by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and his mother, Angela Richardson, picks out a sticker after receiving his first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) inside Mary's Center in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US parents split over COVID vaccines for young children 10.11.2021

The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.

Der Internist Dominik Buckert nimmt in der Corona-Ambulanz des Universitätsklinikums an einem Patienten ein Ultraschall vor. Ein Forschungsprojekt der Uniklinik Ulm beschäftigt sich seit Anfang des Jahres mit den Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung für Herz und Lunge. (Zu dpa «Ulmer Mediziner untersuchen Organschäden durch Corona»)

Fact check: Can COVID vaccines lead to long-term health problems? 10.11.2021

Many people often remain hesitant about getting COVID-19 vaccines because they fear possible long-term health complications from the shots. But can there be such complications? Here’s a fact check.

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress?

COVID-19 vaccinations: What's the progress? 08.11.2021

How many people have been vaccinated? Which vaccines are approved? Here's the global progress on vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on October 26, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY?

COVID: UK greenlights Merck antiviral pill 04.11.2021

The oral pill, known as molnupiravir, is the first to have successfully treated COVID-19. However, it is not clear when it will be available.